Frontier Transport Holdings Limited (JSE:FTH) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

Frontier Transport Holdings Limited (JSE:FTH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Frontier Transport Holdings' shares before the 12th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is R0.24 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R0.59 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Frontier Transport Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 9.5% on the current share price of ZAR6.2. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Frontier Transport Holdings paid out more than half (50%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Frontier Transport Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 34% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Frontier Transport Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Frontier Transport Holdings earnings per share are up 7.7% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past five years, Frontier Transport Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Frontier Transport Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest and Frontier Transport Holdings paid out over half of its profits and less than half of its free cash flow, although both payout ratios are within normal limits. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Frontier Transport Holdings's dividend merits.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Frontier Transport Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

