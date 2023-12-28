Frontier Transport Holdings Limited's (JSE:FTH) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Frontier Transport Holdings' (JSE:FTH) stock increased significantly by 17% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Frontier Transport Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Frontier Transport Holdings is:

21% = R343m ÷ R1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every ZAR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of ZAR0.21.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Frontier Transport Holdings' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, Frontier Transport Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, Frontier Transport Holdings' five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 4.6%. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then compared Frontier Transport Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 8.6% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

JSE:FTH Past Earnings Growth December 28th 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Frontier Transport Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Frontier Transport Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 60% (that is, the company retains only 40% of its income) over the past three years for Frontier Transport Holdings suggests that the company's earnings growth was lower as a result of paying out a majority of its earnings.

In addition, Frontier Transport Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of five years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Frontier Transport Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, while the company does have a high ROE, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing. This can be blamed on the fact that it reinvests only a small portion of its profits and pays out the rest as dividends. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Frontier Transport Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

