Frontken Corporation Berhad Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

As you might know, Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) last week released its latest yearly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at RM500m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by 10%, coming in at just RM0.071 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Frontken Corporation Berhad after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Frontken Corporation Berhad's seven analysts is for revenues of RM666.0m in 2024. This reflects a major 33% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 55% to RM0.11. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM669.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.11 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 14% to RM4.27, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Frontken Corporation Berhad at RM4.75 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM4.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Frontken Corporation Berhad is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Frontken Corporation Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 33% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 18% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Frontken Corporation Berhad to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Frontken Corporation Berhad's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Frontken Corporation Berhad going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

