Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) Knows How To Allocate Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Frontken Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FRONTKN) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Frontken Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = RM162m ÷ (RM860m - RM197m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Frontken Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Commercial Services industry average of 7.8%.

In the above chart we have measured Frontken Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Frontken Corporation Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Frontken Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Frontken Corporation Berhad. The company has consistently earned 24% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 104% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Frontken Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 471% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

