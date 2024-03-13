Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 39% of the company

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 39% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Frontken Corporation Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Frontken Corporation Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Frontken Corporation Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Frontken Corporation Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Frontken Corporation Berhad. Our data shows that Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 9.8% and 5.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Wai Pin Ng is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 9 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Frontken Corporation Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Frontken Corporation Berhad. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own RM567m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 34% stake in Frontken Corporation Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 17%, private equity firms could influence the Frontken Corporation Berhad board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

