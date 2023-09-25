Frontken Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:FRONTKN) largest shareholders are individual investors with 35% ownership, institutions own 32%

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls Frontken Corporation Berhad (KLSE:FRONTKN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 35% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 32% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Frontken Corporation Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Frontken Corporation Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Frontken Corporation Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Frontken Corporation Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Frontken Corporation Berhad. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. with 17% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 4.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Wai Pin Ng is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Frontken Corporation Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Frontken Corporation Berhad. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful RM844m stake in this RM5.0b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 35% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Frontken Corporation Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 17%, private equity firms could influence the Frontken Corporation Berhad board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

