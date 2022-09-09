U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

Frontline Education Announces Recent Awards from Tech & Learning and Ragan HR Platforms

Frontline Education
·5 min read

Malvern, PA, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, announced today that it is a winner of the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2022 for its Absence Mobile App in both Primary and Secondary Education Categories. Additionally, Ragan Communications’ Platinum HR Awards named Frontline as an Honorable Mention recipient in four award categories: DEI, Learning and Development, Rewards and Benefits and Wellness Categories.

The Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence is a program recognizing innovation in the EdTech industry. The program’s “Back-to-School” category is a way to celebrate the most impressive products and solutions that support the work of school leaders, teachers, students and parents as they prepare for the new 2022-2023 school year. The Frontline Absence Mobile App won for the integrated mobile experience it provides for staff, administrators and substitutes, enabling all users to manage time quickly and effectively in the palm of their hands.

“As K-12 school districts enter the busy back-to-school season while navigating the labor shortage, best-in-class technology will support them in increasing opportunities to place substitutes and to minimize students’ lost instructional time,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline Education. “Districts that leverage the Frontline Absence Mobile App see fill rates that are on average 13% higher than districts with lower mobile adoption, demonstrating the product’s ability to enhance operational efficiency. It’s an honor to be recognized by Tech & Learning for the value our product delivers to school districts across the country.”

Ragan’s Platinum HR Awards celebrate the people, programs and products that are dedicated to driving HR success for their organizations and employees. Frontline was chosen from a wide pool of entries to receive Honorable Mention recognition in four categories for its 2021 programs.

  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Measurable efforts in creating and expanding a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace through programming, awareness and engagement strategies

  • Learning and Development: Innovative Organizational Development programs designed to elevate a company’s workforce

  • Rewards and Benefits: Comprehensive benefits programs that help to engage and retain employees

  • Wellness: Well-being strategies that help to create a healthier work environment

Last year the company launched an employee-focused strategic program designed to create a positive environment for employees where engagement is likely to flourish. Frontline LIFT encompasses programming for Learning, Inclusion, Fitness and Well-being and Talent Development.

“Our employees are the lifeblood of our organization and enable us to live our mission of partnering with K-12 schools in their pursuit of excellence,” said Jodi Dickinson, Chief Human Resources Officer of Frontline Education. “Providing ongoing engagement efforts and opportunities for professional development and growth, our comprehensive programs are designed to help employees thrive as individuals and within the overall Frontline community. We are thrilled to receive this distinction from Ragan and will use it as further motivation to maintain our status as a desirable place to work.”

####

 

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

About Tech & Learning

Tech & Learning has written about tools and ideas that transform education since 1980. All stories are written by experienced educators and journalists, and are reported, researched, fact checked, and edited in accordance with the highest standards of journalism. Tech & Learning is published by Future PLC, which also publishes Tom’s Guide, Tech Radar, Live Science, Space.com, and more than 100 other top brands, and is based in London, New York, Washington D.C., Bath and other locations around the globe. Each week, Tech & Learning’s newsletter reaches 67,000-plus tech-savvy educators looking to stay aware of the latest trends, news, and tools in K-20. Our monthly digital magazine has a readership of more than 50,000 education leaders, teachers, and support personnel and more than 1.8 million users visited Tech & Learning in 2020.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications and PR Daily run 15 awards programs each year, including the prestigious PR Daily Awards, Top Women in Communications Awards and Digital Marketing and Social Media Awards. Judged by globally regarded experts and featuring multiple categories, these programs honor the top work in communications, PR, marketing, media and HR.

Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and its membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com,  Ragan.com and RaganWellness.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators and HR professionals monthly.

 

CONTACT: Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com


