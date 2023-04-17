Frontline Education Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Client Operations Officer in Support of Company’s Commitment to K-12 School Leaders

Scott Ryan as CRO and Curtis Hampshire as CCOO bring new client-centric strategies to market-leading edtech provider

Malvern, Pa., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced that Scott Ryan joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Curtis Hampshire joins the company as Chief Client Operations Officer (CCOO) effectively immediately.

Scott Ryan as Frontline’s CRO will be responsible for fueling the company’s growth and driving adoption of innovative solutions. Scott is an accomplished leader in strategic technology and works to amplify the importance of software and solutions in increasing organizational productivity and performance. Curtis Hampshire as Frontline’s CCOO will be responsible for establishing long-term client relationships with the K-12 market through consistent, scalable and human-centric strategies. Curtis is a seasoned professional known for enhancing the customer experience and driving operational excellence.

“Our company’s mission revolves around supporting the technology needs of K-12 school districts across the country, and I look forward to having Scott and Curtis lead the next stage of our client-centric journey," said Mark Gruzin, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Education. “Their background, expertise and results-oriented mindsets will enable us to achieve our strategic objectives and continue to serve as trusted partners to the education community.”

Scott joins Frontline from myDigitalOffice where he served as President and was responsible for go-to-market strategy and execution. He also held executive leadership roles at other market-leading technology companies including Wrike and Workiva where he served as Chief Revenue Officer and IBM where he held multiple leadership roles. Scott holds an MBA from the University of Virginia, Darden School of Business and a B.S. in System Engineering from the United States Military Academy, West Point.

“Frontline is a strong company focused on serving and supporting K-12 education, and I’m honored to be joining such a mission-driven team,” said Scott Ryan. “The fact that more than 10,000 clients in K-12 leverage Frontline solutions to enhance their operations is a testament to the value Frontline delivers. I look forward to being a part of the leadership team and supporting the education community with technology that creates impact.”

Curtis held leadership positions at AT&T and SunGard AS where he was responsible for support and services delivery to enhance the overall client experience. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Highstreet IT, a digital transformation firm focused on consulting services, support and implementation needs for Oracle SaaS Applications. Curtis spent his early years as an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force.

“Having an unwavering commitment to ensuring the success of the client experience is critical in building meaningful relationships rooted in trust,” said Curtis Hampshire. “I am excited to join Frontline and for the opportunity to continue enhancing its support and services models so K-12 clients can spend less time on administrative needs and more time on initiatives that drive student outcomes.”

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

