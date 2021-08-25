U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

Frontline Education CEO Mark Gruzin Recognized as Top 50 SaaS CEO

Frontline Education
·3 min read

The Software Report award commends impactful leadership in support of company’s commitment as a trusted partner to the K-12 education community

The Software Report recognizes Frontline Education CEO, Mark Gruzin as one of the Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021
Frontline Education CEO, Mark Gruzin recognized as 2021 Top 50 SaaS CEOs
Malvern, PA, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software purpose-built for K-12, announced today that CEO, Mark Gruzin, has been recognized on The Software Report’s annual Top 50 SaaS CEOs list. Gruzin ranked number 10 on the list of 50 SaaS CEOS and is the only top-ranking education software CEO within the list of esteemed executives.

The Software Report acknowledges top CEOs in a variety of industries who demonstrate that with vision and strong leadership, cutting edge technology thrives and spreads rapidly across the industries they serve. Awardees were selected based on thousands of nomination submissions from colleagues, peers, and other software industry participants.

“Since joining Frontline in 2019, I’ve placed special emphasis on building and sustaining a company focused on best-in-class technology that enhances efficiency, productivity and performance for K-12 school districts. Our goal is to bring unique value to administrators to help make their jobs easier so they can focus on strategic initiatives impacting student outcomes,” said Gruzin. “I share this wonderful honor with my innovative and talented team who make it their daily mission to deliver EdTech solutions that empower success for the K-12 community.”

Under Gruzin’s leadership the company has continued to innovate and grow and currently serves thousands of educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel across all 50 states. A results-oriented leader with a collaborative spirit, Gruzin and his team completed the successful acquisition of nine companies in just under two years and strategically aligned priorities with operational practices to support ongoing client success, employee engagement and product innovation.

“We send our congratulations to Mark for being named one of the top SaaS CEOs in the nation,” said Charles Goodman, Frontline Education’s Chairman of the Board. “Mark is an exemplary leader who brings an inspiring vision to the company and adaptive solutions to meet the changing needs of the education community.”

Gruzin champions a positive work culture for the now 1200+ Frontline Education team members. He has built leadership capability into the organization and works to establish trust through transparent and consistent communications.

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful data and analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Over 9,500 school districts representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education’s corporate headquarters is located in Malvern, PA, with Location Hubs (physical offices) in Roseville, CA, Naperville, IL and Austin, TX. In addition to Frontline’s Location Hubs, Collaboration Hubs – flexible locations in areas where Frontline has a concentration of team members, have been established across the country and Remote Location Hubs – designed to drive remote employee engagement through intentional and common use of tools and processes, have been established as part of a company-wide effort to reimagine the work environment.

Attachments

CONTACT: Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com


