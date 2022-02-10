Frontline Education Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2021

Student Health Management and Professional Growth spotlighted as innovative products supporting K-12 leaders

Malvern, PA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, announced today that it won two Best of 2021: Awards of Excellence from Tech & Learning. Frontline Student Health Management and Frontline Professional Growth were recognized as exceptional products that supported administrators, teachers and students in 2021.

Tech & Learning's panel of educators evaluated the award nominations based on a set of criteria that included: the product’s ability to support different learning environments and student needs; value; versatility; and ease of use. New enhancements were added to Frontline Student Health Management and Frontline Professional Growth to provide additional support to school leaders as they face evolving needs.

Frontline Student Health Management supports the school’s nurse’s office by bringing efficiencies and standardizing care for students and staff. The COVID-19 functionality helps districts keep students and staff safe and is used to track vaccination status, monitor COVID-19 testing requirements, conduct efficient contact tracing and quarantining, collect reliable data and analytics on COVID-19 data, and effectively communicate with parents through secure portals.

Frontline Professional Growth brings learning, collaboration and evaluations together to help visualize and align teachers' professional growth. The latest addition to the solution set, My Growth Journey, is a learner-focused portal that offers educators an intuitive, action-oriented set of dashboards for a comprehensive view into professional learning activity and engagement throughout the educator’s career.

“2021 was another challenging year for schools, so it was inspiring to see both educators and the industry continue to come up with new solutions to support teaching and learning,” said Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser.

Frontline Professional Growth is part of the Frontline Human Capital Management Suite, the company’s newest product launch which offers leaders a holistic view through a connected suite that enhances efficiency, increases productivity and improves overall performance for K-12 administrators. Frontline’s broad portfolio also includes Student Management, Business Operations Management and Analytics. Thousands of clients partner with Frontline to streamline administrative tasks in order to focus on strategic initiatives that impact student outcomes.

“Our people and our products set out to provide innovative technology that empowers K-12 schools in their pursuit of excellence,” said Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer of Frontline. “We are humbled by the recognition from Tech & Learning for highlighting two products within our broad portfolio for their role in supporting school leaders. We view these awards as validation that we are delivering problem-solving solutions to our client partners.”

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful data and analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education’s corporate headquarters is located in Malvern, PA, with Location Hubs (physical offices) in Roseville, CA, Naperville, IL and Austin, TX. In addition to Frontline’s Location Hubs, Collaboration Hubs – flexible locations in areas where Frontline has a concentration of team members, have been established across the country and Remote Location Hubs – designed to drive remote employee engagement through intentional and common use of tools and processes, have been established as part of a company-wide effort to reimagine the work environment.

CONTACT: Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643 nkay@frontlineed.com



