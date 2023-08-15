Frontline (FRO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Frontline (FRO) closed at $17.71, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had gained 16.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 0.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Frontline as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Frontline to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 328.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $353.46 million, up 122.03% from the year-ago period.

FRO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.81 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.85% and +40.02%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Frontline should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.26% higher. Frontline currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Frontline is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.36, so we one might conclude that Frontline is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FRO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

