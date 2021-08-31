U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

Frontline Managed Services Continues Strategic Expansion with Acquisition of Legal IT Consulting Firm LOGICFORCE

·4 min read

Legal Industry's Largest Managed Services Provider Expands IT Support Staff and Services for Law Firms with Third Acquisition in Two Months

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Managed Services, one of the world's largest providers of managed services specifically geared for the legal industry, announces the acquisition of LOGICFORCE, a legal IT consulting service with over 23 years of experience representing hundreds of middle market and large law firms across the country. Through this acquisition, Frontline Managed Services adds 50 professionals to its IT Managed Services staff, bringing the organization to more than 750 employees. LOGICFORCE CEO Gulam Zade and CFO & COO Bret Babcock will join the Frontline Managed Services management team. The acquisition also brings LOGICFORCE's proprietary Synthesis E-IT Secure ® (SEITS) service, a comprehensive assessment of law firm technology and business goals that results in an actionable blueprint for increased profitability, to the Frontline Managed Services platform.

"As we continue to deliver on our promise to stay out in front for our 800 plus clients in the legal market, we are excited to once again expand our presence with the integration of another forward-looking leader in legal tech as LOGICFORCE," said Seelin Naidoo, CEO of Frontline Managed Services. "We remain committed to our strategic growth plan to always add scale and innovation for our clients, and the team of experts and services we are welcoming from LOGICFORCE will provide a tremendous value-add for the law firm teams we serve."

Through the acquisition, Frontline Managed Services adds over 100 new law firm clients ranging from the middle market to large, global firms to its existing client base, which includes more than 40% of the AmLaw 200 and hundreds of mid-size firms. Following this partnership, LOGICFORCE will merge under the banner of Frontline Managed Services with the benefit of the additional support, scale and management afforded by joining the global provider. Clients will also benefit from the opportunity to leverage the full-service managed services platform offered by Frontline Managed Services' "Office in a Box" approach to synergistic law firm operations. This includes its Administrative, Financial and IT Managed Services lines.

"We are proud of the work our team has done to drive improved security, productivity and profitability for our law firm clients through the years, and we are looking forward to this next chapter with Frontline Managed Services and the opportunity to even better serve the legal community," said Zade. "We are excited to bring our expertise and innovative services to the Frontline Managed Services platform, and to further our service to our existing clients with the new resources available to them." LOGICFORCE was represented by JEGI CLARITY, a leading independent investment bank for the software, tech-enabled services, media, information and marketing sectors.

Today's announcement follows two strategic acquisitions by Frontline Managed Services announced in July 2021, including full-service IT provider Glasser Tech and law firm eBilling provider InvoicePrep.

About Frontline Managed Services

Frontline Managed Services is the leading global provider of outsourcing solutions in the legal industry, including Administrative Managed Services, Financial Managed Services and IT Managed Services. Formerly known as Intelliteach, Frontline Managed Services connects its more than 700 law firm clients with administrative and IT services in ways that were never previously imagined, leading to an average 10-times return on investment and 40% reduction in overall operating expenses. Founded in 1987, Frontline Managed Services has more than 800 employees across locations in Atlanta; Honolulu; New York; Philadelphia; St. Louis; Toledo; Washington, D.C.; Toronto; London; Goa, India; and Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit www.frontlinems.com.

About LOGICFORCE

LOGICFORCE is a technology consulting firm that improves the profitability and operations of law firms through the strategic application of technology. The firm's specialties include IT optimization, eDiscovery, document review, cybersecurity and digital forensics. Since 1995, LOGICFORCE has worked with hundreds of law firms across the country to ensure improved security and productivity within their legal business. To learn more about LOGICFORCE, visit www.logicforce.com.

Media Contact:
Michael Mooney
404.875.3400
317880@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontline-managed-services-continues-strategic-expansion-with-acquisition-of-legal-it-consulting-firm-logicforce-301366434.html

SOURCE Frontline Managed Services

