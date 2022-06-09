Frontline Wildfire Defense Expands to Lake Tahoe Basin

The leading wildfire mitigation company enters new territory to bring custom exterior sprinkler solutions to homeowners

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Wildfire Defense , the industry-leading wildfire protection company, today announced expanded installation services, now offering custom installations of their patented exterior sprinkler systems to homeowners in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The system empowers homeowners to prepare, monitor, and defend their homes during a wildfire event with Frontline's exterior sprinkler solution.

In 2021, wildfires caused $90 billion in damages and cumulative economic loss in the United States, with $55 billion in California. As Cal Fire predicts more intense wildfire seasons, Frontline is accelerating its market expansion to provide resources that protect property, keep families safe, and limit the financial loss caused by wildfire damage.

"Last year the Sierra Nevada range saw an unprecedented 1.5 million acres burned, damaging more than 2,800 structures and completely leveling Greenville and Grizzly Flats," said Harry Statter, CEO and Founder of Frontline Wildfire Defense. "We want to give Lake Tahoe property owners the tools needed to proactively ensure the safety of their families, homes, and businesses."

The Frontline Wildfire Defense System provides custom, digitally connected external sprinkler systems that use environmentally friendly, biodegradable Class A fire fighting foam to protect homes by creating an environment that is too wet to burn.

The free Frontline Mobile App ( iOS , Android ) provides comprehensive wildfire safety information in near-real-time and is available for free on iOS and Android. Homeowners can ensure that they have comprehensive protection with features that include active wildfire tracking, evacuation alerts, and wildfire preparation checklist. For sprinkler system owners, the app also features remote activation, an integral component for the Lake Tahoe area as more than 25% of homes are utilized as vacation residences.

Frontline Wildfire Defense Systems are available for installation in the Bay Area, San Diego and Los Angeles. Frontline installations have protected more than $400 million in home value from the threat of wildfire.

About Frontline Wildfire Defense

Founded by fire ecologist and technologist Harry Statter in 2017, Frontline Wildfire Defense is committed to protecting homes, families, and communities from wildfire disaster. The Frontline Wildfire Defense System empowers homeowners to prepare for wildfire, monitor fires near their home, and protect their home during a wildfire event with Frontline's exterior sprinkler solution. The Frontline Mobile App, available for free on iOS and Android, provides comprehensive wildfire safety information and immediate evacuation notifications. For more information about Frontline and its new mobile app, visit: www.frontlinewildfire.com .

