Frontpoint Security Expands Executive Team with the Announcement of its First Chief Commercial Officer

·2 min read

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontpoint Security ("Frontpoint"), a leading provider of premium do-it-yourself ("DIY") home security and smart home technology in the United States, announced today a key strategic addition to its executive team with the appointment of Sachin Gadhvi as its first chief commercial officer. He will lead marketing, sales, and commercial strategy for the company. With the addition of this newly created role, Frontpoint is accelerating its plans to transform customer experience and brand awareness across key market segments.

Sachin Gadhvi joins Frontpoint as its first chief commercial officer bringing over two decades as an accomplished leader in commercial business management, product development, and comprehensive go-to-market experience. Prior to joining Frontpoint, Sachin served as chief marketing officer of Sittercity, a digital platform for finding child care. Sachin has established an impressive track record of driving revenue growth, transforming marketing functions, and building exceptional digital experiences. Prior to that, Sachin also served in senior roles at Cars.com, Everything But the House, and Ticketmaster.

"Frontpoint Security's brand is synonymous with easy to implement smart home security solutions supported by superior customer service. Our next chapter of success requires a fearless, exceptionally talented and deeply experienced executive team. We are honored to welcome Sachin Gadhvi to Frontpoint in this newly created role. His passion for creating customer-centric, high-performance sales and marketing culture will allow us to continue to scale and execute on our priorities to drive strategic growth. Together we will shape and drive the company's ongoing transformation and profitability," said Michael Lacorazza, chief executive officer, Frontpoint Security.

About Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC

Founded in 2007 with a mission to create a better home security experience, Frontpoint empowers customers to simply and easily install a home security system customized to their needs, backed by best-in-class customer service and professional monitoring. It was the first home security company to offer a 100% wireless and cellular home alarm system and continues to be a top-rated home security company. Frontpoint has customers in all 50 states and Canada. Visit Frontpoint at: www.FrontpointSecurity.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontpoint-security-expands-executive-team-with-the-announcement-of-its-first-chief-commercial-officer-301412638.html

SOURCE Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC

