U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,028.75
    -30.75 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,037.00
    -226.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,505.00
    -115.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,883.80
    -15.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.94
    +0.88 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.23 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0990
    +0.0640 (+2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    27.14
    +5.36 (+24.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1709
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5050
    +0.7530 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,928.22
    -25.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    465.08
    -46.12 (-9.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

FrontRunnerHC names Tim Mueller as VP of Client Services

·3 min read

Long-time healthcare executive brings expertise in client management, strategy execution, operational performance, and value-based outcomes

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FrontRunnerHC, a leading SaaS technology provider that helps healthcare facilities and labs maximize reimbursements with instantaneous access to accurate patient demographic, insurance, and financial information, today announced the hiring of Tim Mueller as the company's Vice President of Client Services.

(PRNewsfoto/FrontRunnerHC)
(PRNewsfoto/FrontRunnerHC)

"Tim's expertise will further fuel our clients' success and the success of FrontRunnerHC." - CEO John (JD) Donnelly

Mueller brings decades-long experience in client management and executive leadership with several national healthcare companies. At FrontRunnerHC, Mueller will help ensure the success of the company's many clients through the leadership and deployment of their Implementation, Operations, and Client Success teams.

FrontRunnerHC CEO John (JD) Donnelly said, "Tim's extensive experience in client engagement, quality improvement, and revenue cycle management coupled with his experience working inside healthcare organizations are the perfect combination for this new role at FrontRunnerHC." He added, "I have no doubt that his strategic and tactical expertise will further fuel our clients' success as well as the success of FrontRunnerHC."

Prior to joining FrontRunnerHC, Mueller was the VP of Client Success at XSOLIS where he led the client support, account management, and clinical engagement teams responsible for the satisfaction, growth, and renewal of their provider and payer clients. Mueller also spent 10 years at UnitedHealth Group (Optum and UnitedHealthcare) in a variety of executive roles including VP of National Accounts. He also held leadership and consulting positions at other respected healthcare companies including GE Healthcare, Cerner, and HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital (now Encompass Health).

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about healthcare. I have a deep appreciation for the patient care that labs and healthcare organizations provide and understand firsthand the need for strong healthcare operations and financials for their sustainability and growth," says Mueller. "Working with FrontRunnerHC and its wide suite of healthcare clients is particularly exciting to me given the many challenges organizations face. I see a real opportunity to help them in achieving their goals and improving their bottom line in a patient-centric way."

Mueller has earned master's degrees in business administration, healthcare administration, and physical therapy. His MBA and MSHA are from the University of Colorado-Denver, his MSPT is from the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Physical Therapy Program in Denver, and his BA in biology is from Capital University, Columbus, OH. He is Six Sigma Black Belt certified and has served as a Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Examiner. Mueller is member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE).

About FrontRunnerHC (www.FrontRunnerHC.com)

FrontRunnerHC's data automation platform helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursement while also enhancing their patients' experience with instantaneous access to patient demographic, insurance, and financial information as early as possible and often as needed. FrontRunnerHC finds, verifies, and fixes patient information in real-time and at any point during the care journey, leveraging its access to the most payers in the industry. Defining the patient experience as the clinical journey + the financial journey™, FrontRunnerHC helps address the challenges that jeopardize both the organization's ability to get paid and their patients' experience. FrontRunnerHC has been recognized with many industry accolades including Inc. magazine's list of "America's fastest-growing private companies" for four years in a row and Inc.'s 2022 list of "America's Best Workplaces".

Contact: John Donnelly, FrontRunnerHC
Phone: 508-746-5500
Email:  information@frhc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frontrunnerhc-names-tim-mueller-as-vp-of-client-services-301613295.html

SOURCE FrontRunnerHC

Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it was cool — and regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10 or 12-hour day.

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, Starbucks: How restaurants rank for employee satisfaction

    Fast food chains are in competition to recruit and maintain talent, with some businesses faring better than others, according to new report from financial services firm William Blair.

  • Exclusive-EU will not appeal court ruling against $991 million Qualcomm fine - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm because it would be difficult to convince Europe's top court of the merits, people familiar with the matter said. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, in its June judgment was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • European Energy Slumps as German Gas Stores Fill Ahead of Target

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices plunged the most since March after Germany said its gas stores are filling up faster than planned. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlBenchmark

  • SEC files no objection to Ripple request to seal non-party identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided not to object to Ripple Lab’s request to seal identities of certain non-parties and Ripple employees in the Daubert motions, as its lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts The […]

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist and 1 They're Avoiding Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two companies billionaires love and one they simply won't touch.

  • Natural Gas Soars on Russian Supply Cuts

    Western powers are standing firm against Vladimir Putin, even as Russia’s natural-gas export cuts boost prices and set Europe up for a chilly winter.

  • Oil Edges Higher as Supply Concerns Eclipse Fed’s Rate Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed as traders weighed risks to the supply outlook against pledges from leading central banks to raise interest rates further.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlWe

  • ‘It’s just a very odd time:’ White-collar graduates are vulnerable to recession —and need to get smart when applying for jobs.

    College graduates who are looking for work face an unpredictable labor market. “It’s just a very odd time,” said Lisa Severy, a career adviser at the University of Phoenix who has been in collegiate career services since 1996. Meanwhile, some graduates who landed jobs at Coinbase (COIN) and Twitter (TWTR) saw their offers rescinded.

  • Singapore introduces new work visa rules to woo foreign talent

    Singapore on Monday announced new work visa rules to woo foreign talent as the Asian financial hub looks to bolster its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The measures include a new five-year visa for people earning at least S$30,000 ($21,445.42) a month that allows holders to job for multiple companies at one time and grants their spouses eligibility to work. The new visa will be available from January.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Europe gas shortages to last several winters, Shell boss warns

    Europe’s energy crisis will last for several winters, the boss of Shell has said, as he warned it is "fantasy" to think shortages caused by Russia cutting supplies can be resolved quickly.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • Paramount Sues Company Behind McDowell’s Pop-Up, Citing ‘Coming to America’ Infringement

    In the 1988 film starring Eddie Murphy, the McDowell’s restaurant was a running joke, a competitor of McDonald’s with a “Big Mick” and “golden arcs.”

  • Analysis-U.S., China audit agreement not yet a done deal, lawyers warn

    There was much relief for investors in U.S.-listed Chinese firms after Beijing and Washington struck a long-pending audit deal, but legal experts and China watchers warn the two sides could still clash over how the accord is interpreted and implemented. U.S. regulators have for more than a decade demanded access to audit papers of U.S.-listed Chinese companies, but Beijing has been reluctant to let U.S. regulators inspect its accounting firms, citing national security concerns.. On Friday, however, the countries reached a landmark deal which appeared to give the United States everything it wanted: full access to China audit papers with no redactions for any reason; the right to take testimony from audit company staff in China and Hong Kong; and sole discretion to select which companies the United States inspects.