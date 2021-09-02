U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.25
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,337.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,638.00
    +28.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.20
    +3.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.84
    +0.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.04
    -0.44 (-2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9640
    -0.0590 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,849.20
    +2,248.86 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.57
    +80.40 (+6.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.08
    -0.76 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Frost Radar™: Global Vulnerability Management Market, 2020

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Business operations and consumer engagements are rapidly moving to an environment that is permanently online and permanently connected. End consumers demand a user experience that enables them to switch between multiple applications and devices seamlessly.

New York, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frost Radar™: Global Vulnerability Management Market, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903487/?utm_source=GNW


However, a seamless customer experience across numerous applications requires an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications.This, in turn, expands the attack surface of an enterprise by increasing exposure to cyber adversaries.

A complex enterprise network with several applications, third-party integrations, devices, and the database has led to a rise in vulnerabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting work-from-home economy have expanded the attack surface of organizations.

Organizations are placing a higher emphasis on protecting cloud-based applications, devices, and the human factor of security. Vulnerability management has evolved significantly from its late 1990s origins as network scanners. Initially, these scanners were designed to probe servers for vulnerabilities and provided long lists of vulnerable endpoints. Today, scan technology has expanded to include all network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and connected devices. Vulnerability management now has much more concise reporting. Ranking vulnerabilities in terms of risk is a vital triaging aspect of vulnerability management. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in the Global Vulnerability Management market using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.
Author: Swetha Ramachandran Krishnamoorthi
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903487/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • China Orders Meituan, Didi to Rectify Misconduct by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators ordered car-hailing services run by Didi Global Inc., Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to rectify instances of misconduct by December, amping up scrutiny over an industry that employs millions.Officials from the transportation ministry and other departments summoned executives from 11 companies -- including Didi, Meituan and Alibaba’s ride-sharing and navigation unit Amap -- and criticized them for disrupting fair competition and hurting the interests of d

  • Breaking: Illinois Tanker Company Calls It Quits, Sources Say

    After 41 years, a family-owned dry and liquid bulk trucking company ceased operations as of midnight Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter told FreightWaves. Dillon Logistics Inc., doing business as Dillon Transport, was headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois. The carrier had 342 drivers and 323 power units at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's SAFER website. Former drivers, employees, and other logistics firms started posting about the com

  • Oil Holds Near $72 After OPEC+ Approves Planned Output Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Global benchmark Brent oil was little changed, near $72 a barrel, after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, wagering that the market can absorb the additional supply. Following a swift meeting on Wednesday, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified a 400,000 barrel-a-day increase scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government report showed a further contraction in nationwide crude inventories, while the nation’s oil i

  • Ripple claim another victory in SEC courtroom saga

    In another win for Ripple in the ongoing courtroom saga against the SEC, Judge Sarah Netburn has sided with arguments put forward by the XRP legal team and will rule decisively on deliberative process procedures on September 28.

  • 2 FDA officials reportedly resign over Biden administration booster-shot plan

    Anjalee Khemlani joins&nbsp;Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to give an in-depth analysis into the latest news surrounding the COVID vaccine, which includes: The departure of two senior FDA vaccine leaders ahead of the agency’s decision on boosters, the Israeli Health Ministry publishing data that supports the claim of Pfizer boosters&nbsp;offering additional protection against COVID, and a new study showing Moderna’s vaccine produces double the number of antibodies of Pfizer’s shot.

  • Stocks Tick Higher With Futures as Jobs Day Looms: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks posted modest gains with U.S. equity futures as a cautious tone settled over markets the day before key U.S. jobs data that will shape bets on the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening.Travel firms led the Stoxx Europe 600 higher for a second day, while consumer non-cyclicals and miners fell. S&P 500 futures also ticked higher after the main gauge closed flat on Wednesday. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields were steady around 1.30%. The dollar held a drop.All eyes a

  • Mercado Libre Is Rapidly Becoming The Amazon Of Latin America

    Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Mercado Libre is the largest provider of e-commerce services in Latin America.

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • Exclusive-Apple hit with antitrust case in India over in-app payments issues

    Apple Inc is facing an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters. The allegations are similar to a case Apple faces in the European Union https://reut.rs/38nEVZZ, where regulators last year started an investigation into Apple's imposition of an in-app fee of 30% for distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions. The Indian case was filed by a little-known, non-profit group which argues Apple's fee of up to 30% hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rose Led by Manufacturing Gains

    ISM Manufactauring Rises

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • Taiwan gets first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

    Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the mRNA vaccine.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

    New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking. Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Chinese regulators raise concerns with ride-hailing firms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators summoned 11 ride-hailing firms including Didi Global Inc, Geely's Caocao and Meituan's ride-hailing unit to a meeting, the transport ministry said on Thursday, to discuss points of concern in the sector. At the meeting held on Wednesday, authorities highlighted the hiring of unqualified drivers and use of promotions that disrupt fair market order, the ministry said in a statement.

  • Oil drops after OPEC+ reaffirms supply return as demand wavers

    Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to keep its policy of gradually returning supply to the market at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are surging and many U.S. refiners, a key source of crude demand, remained offline. U.S. oil fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Wednesday to continue a policy of phasing out record production reductions by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month to the market.

  • Hershey sued by California cookie maker in Hershey's Kisses dispute

    A California cookie maker on Tuesday sued Hershey Co for the right to keep using a stylized chocolate chip teardrop on its packaging, after Hershey complained it looked too much like its famous Hershey's Kisses. The Cookie Department Inc said Hershey's threatened trademark lawsuit accusing it of borrowing Kisses' "conical configuration" without permission was in retaliation for its own lawsuit accusing Hershey of infringing its "Tough Cookie" mark. Cookie Department said the teardrop it has used since 2009 merely depicts the "universally known" shape of a chocolate chip, and called Hershey's threatened lawsuit a "strategic ploy" to have it soften its stance in the Tough Cookie case.

  • Best Technology ETFs for Q4 2021

    The technology sector includes companies focused on the research, development, and sale of a broad range of hardware and software used by consumers and businesses. It includes giants such as Apple Inc.

  • UK competition watchdog clears National Grid acquisition of WPD

    The deal for Britain's largest electricity distribution company was first announced in March this year in a bid to transition from gas to electric power.