Frost Radar™: Global Vulnerability Management Market, 2020

Business operations and consumer engagements are rapidly moving to an environment that is permanently online and permanently connected. End consumers demand a user experience that enables them to switch between multiple applications and devices seamlessly.

However, a seamless customer experience across numerous applications requires an open network and easy accessibility to databases and applications.This, in turn, expands the attack surface of an enterprise by increasing exposure to cyber adversaries.



A complex enterprise network with several applications, third-party integrations, devices, and the database has led to a rise in vulnerabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting work-from-home economy have expanded the attack surface of organizations.



Organizations are placing a higher emphasis on protecting cloud-based applications, devices, and the human factor of security. Vulnerability management has evolved significantly from its late 1990s origins as network scanners. Initially, these scanners were designed to probe servers for vulnerabilities and provided long lists of vulnerable endpoints. Today, scan technology has expanded to include all network-attached endpoints, cloud-based applications, servers, and connected devices. Vulnerability management now has much more concise reporting. Ranking vulnerabilities in terms of risk is a vital triaging aspect of vulnerability management. The radar™ reveals the market positioning of companies in the Global Vulnerability Management market using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar™ methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar™ based on their growth, innovation, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar™, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

