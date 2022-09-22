U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

Frost & Sullivan Explores the Growing Impact of the Digital Front Door on Healthcare

0
·3 min read

Digital front door creates a new, consumer-centric paradigm in healthcare while improving patient satisfaction

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In just a few short years, the digital front door has shifted from being a nice-to-have online presence to being a critical part of every healthcare organization's overarching digital health strategy. Extending well beyond a website, the digital front door consists of a federated suite of applications, services, portals, and digital devices, enabling healthcare organizations to engage patients through digital touchpoints as they journey across the continuum of care outside of brick-and-mortar facilities. The objective is to create a unified, seamless, consumer-centric patient experience that fosters behavior change while providing better healthcare access, equity, efficiency, quality, outcomes and improved patient and staff satisfaction. The digital front door can also increase brand awareness, reputation, and revenue.

Digital front door strategy
Digital front door strategy

Frost & Sullivan invites you to the upcoming Think Tank, "The Impact of the Digital Front Door on Healthcare," on Sept. 29, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. EDT. Join Frost & Sullivan experts Dr. Rishi Pathak and Paul Sonnier for a panel discussion featuring Patrick Drewry, VP, Patient Engagement at Change Healthcare; Naomi Adams, SVP, Customer Strategy & Solution Engineering at League; and José Valdes, Senior Director, Alliances at Castlight Health.

For more information and to register for the Think Tank, please click here.

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of healthcare consumerism, and new entrants in healthcare, the notion that the digital front door is an isolated part of an organization's digital health strategy is now archaic thinking. The competitive imperative to build a robust digital front door is a matter of survival, whether an organization realizes it or not," observed Sonnier, Industry Principal, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

"Patient expectations for quick, convenient, transparent, connected, and responsive healthcare services are redefining how they engage with their healthcare providers at each stage of their care journey, including pre-care, at-care, and post-care," noted Pathak, Director, Healthcare and Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan. "This shift results in patients, especially Gen Z and Millennials, choosing healthcare providers that offer digital capabilities across the care continuum, therefore forcing healthcare systems to find new ways to digitally transform their services to deliver a truly omnichannel healthcare experience through digital front door strategies. Now is the time for the providers to act."

Join us for this Think Tank and get the latest insights on:

  • How the COVID-19 pandemic escalated the use of digital front door services, with telehealth leading the way, and what it means for future growth.

  • The need for robust digital front doors to compete with new on-demand healthcare providers by improving customer retention and growing the patient population.

  • How building platforms to leverage and integrate evolving digital front door technologies can drive behavior change, improve outcomes, increase revenue, and reduce costs.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand here. 

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
María Celeste Bailo
Corporate Communications
E: celeste.bailo@frost.com
https://www.frost.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-explores-the-growing-impact-of-the-digital-front-door-on-healthcare-301630482.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

