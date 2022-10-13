Frost & Sullivan Institute Commends Exemplary Companies with Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is dedicated to utilizing business practices to address key global challenges by 'innovating to zero'. Through its robust research methodology, the Institute has identified Companies that are moving the world in the right direction and recognized them with this year's Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards.

With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

"We have identified companies that have demonstrated success in merging business acumen with a moral imperative. We at the Institute believe that the award will not only highlight the best-in-class but also inspire others to become a part of the solution to some of the challenges facing the planet today," said Aroop Zutshi, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on how these companies are committed improving the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. Join us as we recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

ResMed

RingCentral, Inc.

Roku, Inc.

Ryerson Holding Corporation

Salesforce

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Science Applications International Corp.

Seagen Inc.

SECURE Energy Services Inc.

ServiceNow

Shopify Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

SM Energy Company

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.

Snap Inc.

South Jersey Industries Inc.

Southwestern Energy Company

Splunk Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Story continues

SSR Mining Inc.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc.

Sunrun Inc.

Syneos Health

Synopsys, Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software,Inc.

TD SYNNEX

Teladoc Health

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Tenneco Inc.

Teradyne, Inc.

Tesla, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

T-Mobile

The Toro Company

Tourmaline Oil Corp.

TPI Composites, Inc.

Trex Company

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Twilio

Twitter, Inc.

Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

UFP Industries

UltraClean Holdings, Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Vermilion Energy Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Viatris Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc.

Vistra

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Wabtec Corporation

Westlake Chemical Partners

Workday, Inc.

WSP Global Inc.

Zendesk, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Zynga Inc.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan

Email: prerna.mohan@frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com

www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-institute-commends-exemplary-companies-with-enlightened-growth-leadership-awards-2022-301648181.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/13/c7289.html