Frost & Sullivan Institute recognizes Exemplary Companies winning the Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for the Second time

·2 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition lauds organizations around the globe that are committed to 'growth for good'. There exists an obsolete pressure of maintaining a tradeoff between business growth and global priorities, but the Frost & Sullivan Institute has identified global Companies that pursue growth and transformation with a moral imperative and demonstrates aspirational ideals beyond simple goals of generating profits.

Frost & Sullivan Institute has identified global Companies that pursue growth and transformation with a moral imperative and demonstrates aspirational ideals beyond simple goals of generating profits.

"These companies are not only committed to steady growth, but also continue to make strides in addressing some of the biggest challenges faced globally, such as sustainability, climate change, inclusiveness and so on. The success stories of these Companies are likely to inspire others into responsible consumerism, conservation, and positive impact on the planet," said David Frigstad, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8 step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients.  Being one of the few existing methodologies that equally weights growth and Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), this recognition is one of the Institute's most prestigious best practices recognitions. The winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. Join us as we recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:
Baker Hughes
Baxter International Inc.
Embratel
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Axiata Group Berhad
Dimension Data
Cummins Inc. 
Teleperformance
Keysight Technologies, Inc.
Cadila Pharmaceuticals

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan
Email: prerna.mohan@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

