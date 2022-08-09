Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Samsung Biologics with the 2022 Global Enlightened Growth Leadership Award for its Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Samsung Biologics' mission to create a better world through high-quality biopharmaceuticals is underscored by a series of global initiatives to deliver progress related to climate change

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute is proud to present Samsung Biologics with the 2022 Enlightened Growth Leadership Award. The Institute believes that all organizations must either create or become part of a solution that addresses threats to humanity. Samsung Biologics has not only demonstrated growth excellence through its strong financial performance in 2021, but also excels as a socially responsible enterprise with a concerted focus on the company's strong ESG and sustainability initiatives.

Research from the Frost & Sullivan Institute and Frost & Sullivan, states that “With end-to-end, integrated biopharmaceutical solutions in contract development and manufacturing, and expansion plans across Asia, America, and Europe with an underlying vision to enrich human lives, Samsung Biologics stands out for its contribution in protecting and prolonging human lives by producing life-saving drugs and vaccines in collaboration with its clients."

As a response to climate change, Samsung Biologics made progress in reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 32.3% compared to the previous year. To foster collaborative solutions, Samsung Biologics also announced its participation in the Frontier 1.5D initiative to develop a climate risk management model as part of the 2050 Carbon Neutral Strategy in response to the ongoing challenges associated with global climate change. The company is participating in the Health Systems Taskforce as part of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative, alongside global leaders from across the healthcare system, academia, and international organizations like the WHO and UNICEF. By committing to Science-Based Targets and environmental reporting in line with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the company continues to effectively contribute to Sustainable Development Goals of Good Health and Well-Being and Responsible Consumption and Production.

Samsung Biologics has also been actively making social contributions, providing youth education and scholarship support, equitable access to quality and affordable healthcare services, and childcare support. Jointly with other Samsung affiliates, the company has introduced new programs like Dream Class to provide career counseling for students in low-income families and the Stepping Stone of Hope to offer training and support for at-risk youth.

This recognition is also a testimony to Samsung Biologics' unwavering commitment to the vision of 'innovating to zero' – zero global illnesses, zero emissions, and zero workplace accidents achieved through professional excellence, science-based emission reduction targets, and robust safety assessment frameworks.

"We are proud to receive this award and be recognized for our efforts in proactively addressing global priorities, while securing continuous growth as a sustainable CDMO partner. We will continue to implement innovative and sound business practices throughout our value chains to build a healthier ecosystem, driving a sustainable future for all," said John Rim, CEO and President of Samsung Biologics.

Frost & Sullivan Institute evaluates nominees on key best practices criteria such as Innovating to Zero, Growth Excellence, and so on. Samsung Biologics excels in multiple criteria. The Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards recognize organizations that are committed to making the world a better place and that are part of the solution to challenges our world faces today. The Award considers the synergy between growth, CSR, and ESG. Recipient companies proactively utilize business practices to 'innovate to zero' and address global priorities while securing sustainable growth.

Samsung Biologics, along with other recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition, will be awarded and celebrated at our virtual banquet on 22nd November 2022.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development and manufacturing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit samsungbiologics.com.

