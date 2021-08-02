U.S. markets open in 2 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,403.75
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,912.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,004.25
    +48.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,234.40
    +12.80 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.68
    -1.27 (-1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1893
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.48
    +0.78 (+4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5390
    -0.0760 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,520.21
    -1,949.68 (-4.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    962.85
    +12.95 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.15
    +55.85 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,781.02
    +497.43 (+1.82%)
     

Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Top Companies for Excellence in Enlightened Growth Leadership

·2 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Institute Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors organizations that have demonstrated through their solutions and customer focus, a deep commitment to moving the world in the right direction.

Frost &amp; Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. For more info: https://www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org/egl-awards/
Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. For more info: https://www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org/egl-awards/

"At Frost & Sullivan Institute, we believe that transformation truly arises from responsible decision making. These companies have demonstrated commitment to sustainability by engaging their entire ecosystem and customer value chain in innovation-driven solutions to some of the major global challenges we face," said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

Recipients:

Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
Keysight Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Leidos
LogMeIn, Inc.
McKesson Corporation
Medtronic
Merck & Co., Inc.
Microsoft
Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Mitsui and Co., Ltd.
National Automotive Parts Association
NICE Ltd.
Nissan Motor Company, Ltd.
Nokia
Northrop Grumman
Optum, Inc.
Oracle
Pentair
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Plantronics, Inc.
Procter & Gamble
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Red Hat, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Salesforce.com, inc.
SAMSUNG

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:

Prerna Mohan
Email: prerna.mohan@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links
www.frost.com
www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • Garuda Indonesia says agrees with lessor early return of 9 Boeing jets

    Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will return nine leased Boeing 737 800NG aircraft ahead of schedule, as part of an agreement to end a bankruptcy lawsuit, the company's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra told Reuters on Monday. Garuda and its lessor, Aercap Ireland Limited, signed a global side letter agreement on July 28 to stop legal proceeding, following Aercap's bankruptcy lawsuit in June at the New South Wales Supreme Court, Garuda said separately in a stock exchange filing. The nine aircraft are the total number of jets leased from Aercap, Irfan said in a text message, adding that details of the return were still being discussed with the lessor.

  • COVID and Brexit-hit supply chains lead to 'sharp rise' in UK manufacturing costs

    According to Markit's monthly PMI, raw material, staff and skill shortages were all major factors stymieing output growth and contributing to a further marked increase in input purchasing.

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • HSBC resumes half-year dividend as profits more than double

    Pre-tax profit at the bank rose by $6.5bn to hit $10.8bn in the first six months of 2021.

  • Oil prices hit by concern over Chinese economy and higher supply

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday as worries over China's economy resurfaced after a survey showing growth in factory activity slipped sharply in the world's second-largest oil consumer, with concerns compounded by higher crude output from OPEC producers. Brent crude oil futures slid by 79 cents, or 1.06%, to $74.62 a barrel by 0945 GMT, having earlier touched a low of $74.10. "China has been leading economic recovery in Asia and if the pullback deepens, concerns will grow that the global outlook will see a significant decline," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 2nd, 2021

    It’s been a bearish start to the week. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • 'Where were we the whole time?' Entrepreneurs bloom as COVID-19 fuels start-up surge

    There are a growing number of people tapping their inner entrepreneur in the COVID-19 era.

  • Why No One Should Invest in Food Delivery Stocks in 2021

    An estimated 111 million Americans used food delivery apps last year, compared to just 66 million five years ago. DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats, and JustEatTakeaway (NASDAQ: GRUB) are currently the three largest food delivery companies in the country, with a combined market share of 85%. Despite amazing user growth, food delivery stocks are terrible investments.

  • 2 Stocks to Help You Build Retirement Wealth

    When planning for retirement, you are in the wealth-building stage. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) offers a unique shopping experience that resonates with its members. The quality and low prices make it hard for competitors to encroach on Costco's business.

  • Zoom Reaches $85M Settlement In Lawsuit Over User Privacy

    Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it violated users' privacy rights, Reuters reports. According to the lawsuit, Zoom was sharing personal data with Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Linkedin, and letting hackers disrupt Zoom meetings in a practice called "Zoombombing." In Zoombombing, outsiders hijack Zoom meetings, display pornography, use racist language, or post other disturbing content. Ac

  • Zoom agrees to $85 million settlement in privacy lawsuit

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. has agreed to pay $85 million and improve its security practices as part of a preliminary settlement to a two-pronged lawsuit filed against it over privacy violations and so-called "Zoombombing."

  • Oil Search, Santos to Merge Into $16 Billion LNG Powerhouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s second- and third-biggest oil and gas companies are set to merge to become one of the largest in the region and in the top 20 globally.Oil Search Ltd. on Monday said it agreed to an improved all-share offer from Santos Ltd. that would give its equity holders 0.6275 new Santos shares for each one held, giving them about 38.5% of the merged group. The combined entity would have a market capitalization of about $16 billion, vying with Woodside Petroleum Ltd. to be Austral

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Analyst Report: Restaurant Brands International Inc.

    Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with $31 billion in 2020 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 27,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital’s acquisition of Tim Horton’s International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (18,700 units), Tim Horton’s (5,000 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,575 units).

  • German factories humming, supply shortages constrain growth - PMI

    Faster growth in new orders and employment boosted Germany's manufacturing sector in July, when an expansion gained pace after briefly losing momentum in May, a survey showed on Monday. IHS Markit's final Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of the economy, rose to 65.9 in July from 65.1 in June. The industrial sector in Europe's largest economy has been humming along during the pandemic almost undisturbed by COVID-19 restrictions and helped by generous state support measures.

  • China securities watchdog seeks closer cooperation with U.S.

    China's securities regulator said on Sunday it will seek closer cooperation with its U.S. counterpart and will support overseas listings, after U.S. regulators tightened disclosure for Chinese companies and voiced concern about Beijing's regulatory actions. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that it had taken note of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new requirements for disclosure regarding Chinese companies' listings and that the two sides should "uphold the spirit of mutual respect" and "strengthen communications on regulating China-related stocks."

  • China roundup: Keep down internet upstarts, cultivate hard tech

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. The tech industry in China has had quite a turbulent week. The government is upending its $100 billion private education sector, wiping billions from the market cap of the industry's most lucrative players.