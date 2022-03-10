U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Frost & Sullivan Lauds Clarify Health for Leading the Population Health Management (PHM) Analytics Market with Its End-to-end Value-based Payments Solution

·3 min read

The value-based payments solution simplifies contracting, boosts transparency into contract performance, and improves the efficiency of patient care delivery

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the North American population health management (PHM) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Clarify Health with the 2022 North America Customer Value Leadership Award. The company's ground-breaking enterprise analytics and value-based payment (VBP) platform enables health plans, providers, and life sciences organizations to deliver better care and improve outcomes, optimizing the patient journey. Clarify's VBP solution supports health plans and health systems as they enter into value-based arrangements by connecting the dots between clinical outcomes and financial performance, thus, building trust between payers and providers.

Clarify Health
Clarify Health

According to Koustav Chatterjee, global program lead at Frost & Sullivan, "Clarify Health has deep population, market, and performance insights, shaping its PHM solutions and services to fulfill customers' dynamic needs. It collaborates with clients to define meaningful metrics and measures progress regularly, enhancing customer value."

The company's software products help health plans and providers manage population health:

  • Clarify Care is a cloud-based analytics software that benchmarks provider performance precisely and instantly identifies the most clinically relevant ways to improve the quality and efficiency of patient care delivery.

  • Clarify Populations is a predictive analytics software that matches patients to care programs best suited to meet their clinical and social needs.

  • Clarify Contracts is a cloud software product that allows health plans to design value-based care contracts, manage financial performance, and digitize settlements.

Clarify facilitates a single source of truth by mapping patient journeys, leveraging over 300 million lives to deliver more than 18 billion AI-powered predictions, putting on-demand business intelligence within anyone's reach. It provides an unparalleled return on investment through its best-in-class implementation methodology and customer success functions. Its customer success organization ensures the software delivers maximum value and drives better performance.

"Clarify Health deliberately brings together healthcare expertise, big data efficiencies, best-in-class grouper technology, and cloud software to deliver analytics on-demand, revolutionizing healthcare and optimizing it for all," said Chatterjee.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, improving their return on investment. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on creating high-performance value, underscored by improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Access the Frost & Sullivan 2022 North America Customer Value Leadership Award report here.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Clarify Health
Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers payers, providers, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify's cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify's products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes. Learn more at clarifyhealth.com.

Contact:
Lindsey Whitaker
P: 1.210.477.8457
E: Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-lauds-clarify-health-for-leading-the-population-health-management-phm-analytics-market-with-its-end-to-end-value-based-payments-solution-301499837.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

