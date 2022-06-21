U.S. markets open in 1 hour 33 minutes

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes carbmee with the 2022 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the Carbon Management Industry

·3 min read

The carbmee's world-class environmental intelligence system (EIS™) allows businesses to track, evaluate, and plan their journey to reduce their carbon footprints.

SAN ANTONIO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the carbon management industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes carbmee with the 2022 Europe Enabling Technology Leadership Award for empowering global companies to control and manage their carbon footprints by leveraging pioneering automation technology. Carbmee's solutions help businesses measure their environmental impact across the whole value chain with its sophisticated EIS™ platform especially built to drive the sustainable transformation of industrial companies.

carbmee
carbmee

Click here for the full multimedia experience: https://best-practices.frost.com/carbmee-gmbh/

By employing carbmee's EIS™, companies improve their carbon transparency while gaining valuable data on their environmental impact and reduction potentials. Carbmee's solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the processes and analysis around carbon management, considering the collaborative data of each stakeholder to obtain complete emissions information and data-driven recommendations.

"Backed by world-class procurement, software engineering, life cycle assessment (LCA), and data science experts, carbmee developed its carbon management software to leverage environmental intelligence to simplify enterprise value-chain decarbonization," said Sama Suwal, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "For instance, the platform provides LCA experts access to real-time data on an aggregated level, empowering them to monitor their value chain to a granular degree. At the same time, procurement experts receive precise automated footprint calculation data, allowing them to initiate carbon reductions across their supply chains."

To meet the current market needs and evolving client demands, the company continues to expand its AI-powered platform capabilities with regular updates to help businesses on their path to decarbonizing their complex supply chains. In addition, carbmee has built a substantial customer base of well-known international firms.

In addition, the company has a customer-centered approach which has earned it a solid reputation as a company that cares about its customer's growth and has high customer satisfaction and engagement. As a result, carbmee is an innovative and leading software provider that outperforms its competitors in the carbon management industry.

"Carbmee stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation, creativity, and ability to launch solutions with far-reaching impact and application. The company supports customers across several emissions-intensive industries on their journey towards net-zero by facilitating the decarbonization of their complex supply chains and procurement," noted Mahesh Radhakrishnan, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "To this end, the company employs a unique approach to ensuring a return on decarbonization by reducing emissions while saving offsetting costs and increasing operational efficiency."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore
P: 1.210.247.3823
E: kirsten.moore@frost.com

About carbmee

Carbmee was founded in early 2021 with the mission to empower companies and institutions to get carbon reduction under management through the use of automation technology. Carbmee's goal is to automate decarbonization through the use of the Environmental Intelligence System (EIS™) . Read more about carbmee on www.carbmee.com.

PR Contact:

Inna Selipanov
E: innaselipanov@carbmee.com

 

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

