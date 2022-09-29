U.S. markets open in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,712.00
    -20.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,603.00
    -147.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,468.75
    -87.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,710.00
    -10.80 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.47
    -0.68 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.70
    -15.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9667
    -0.0072 (-0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.18
    -2.42 (-7.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0808
    -0.0078 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6590
    +0.5370 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.12
    +672.87 (+3.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.95
    +14.17 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes NEXTDC with the 2022 Company of the Year Award for Its Comprehensive Data Center Solutions

·4 min read

NEXTDC adopts a trendsetting approach in the Australian data center services industry to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the data center services industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NEXTDC with the 2022 Australia Company of the Year Award for its extensive investment and effective expansion strategies in the market. NEXTDC is a data center solutions provider that offers a spectrum of products and services, including cloud solutions, technical services, connectivity, and disaster recovery. The company, founded in 2010, has become one of Australia's leading data center providers.

NEXTDC, founded in 2010, has become one of Australia’s leading data center providers.
NEXTDC, founded in 2010, has become one of Australia’s leading data center providers.

 

NEXTDC continuously expands its data centre footprint and capabilities to meet the ever-growing market demands throughout Australia. It is a trusted partner for businesses, digital services providers and government agencies that rely on data center solutions to power their operations. In 2021, NEXTDC added nearly 100,000 square feet to its data center installations across major cities such as Canberra, Sydney, and Melbourne, to cater to the growing demand for data center infrastructure.

"NEXTDC positions itself as a leading provider of data center services in Australia through substantial investments and effective growth strategies, including acquisitions, portfolio expansion, and innovative data center development initiatives," said Nishchal Khorana, Vice President and Global Program Leader, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "NEXTDC's continued investments in Australia, backed by a focus on the transforming digital landscape, gives it a strategic advantage in the country's data center service provider ecosystem."

NEXTDC is committed to increasing its use of renewable energy and implementing sustainability measures across all its data centers, under a model of continuous innovation and improvement to design, engineering and operations. To maintain its strong leadership, NEXTDC plans to invest in renewable energy projects, purchase carbon offsets, offer carbon neutral services to customers, and reduce water consumption and waste production. These efforts will make NEXTDC's data centers more sustainable, reduce the company's environmental impact and support customers to achieve sustainable digital acceleration.

Backed by its solid customer-centric approach, NEXTDC constantly grows its customer base by providing superior customer services and a seamless user experience. The company is also actively building strategic partnerships with top Australian businesses as well as Federal and State governments to boost its innovation capabilities and further differentiate itself from competitors.

"NEXTDC expanded its capability by becoming the only data center provider to offer customers the option to simply and affordably offset their carbon footprint within the NEXTDC data center," noted Norazah Bachok, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "With NEXTDC's customer-centric corporate philosophy, the company is committed to energy sustainability and renewable economics, which aligns well with the commitment of the Australian government to the circular economy. The company holds sustainability as one of its core values in all aspects of its business, from zero-waste requirements to 100% carbon offsets."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
P: +603.2023.2037
E: kala.manis@frost.com

About NEXTDC

www.nextdc.com

NEXTDC (ASX100: NXT) is where the cloud lives in Australia. As Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider, NEXTDC builds and operates the infrastructure platform for the digital economy. NEXTDC delivers the Power, Security and Connectivity for global cloud computing, telecommunications and other digital services providers as well as enterprise and government customers.

NEXTDC is a recognised world leader in the design, construction and operation of Uptime Institute (UT) Tier IV and Gold Operational Sustainability certified data centres that target benchmark safety, resilience, security and energy efficiency performance.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Race to Avoid a Wall Street Ban Is Off to a Tense Start

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest high-stakes drama between the world’s biggest superpowers is unfolding in the unlikeliest of places: a Hong Kong office tower full of accountants.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wr

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are In Rally Mode Today

    Oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday. Notable names on the upswing today were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Here's a look at what's fueling the oil market's rebound and how it impacts these companies.

  • Meta Tops Morningstar List of Undervalued Stocks

    Morningstar created a roster of the most undervalued stocks among the ones to which it assigns a wide moat.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street hit with $1.8 billion in fines over staffers texting on personal devices

    Bankers texting away on their personal phones are costing the biggest banks on Wall Street chunk of money.

  • Indian refiners pay dollars for Russian oil after dirham attempts fail

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian companies are still buying Russian oil using dollars after Dubai's Mashreq Bank declined to handle payments from at least two refiners in Emirati Dirhams as requested by the supplier, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Russia has been hit by sanctions from the United States and allies following its invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has requested some buyers of its commodities pay using roubles or other currencies than the dollar and euro which its contracts are typically priced in. Traders supplying Russian oil in July had asked at least two Indian companies to settle in dirham.

  • Texas attorney general agrees to end legal battle over El Paso Tigua tribe's bingo games

    Lawyers for both sides agree U.S. Supreme Court's June ruling in favor of Tiguas resolves legal issues in decades-old case.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Da

  • Gilead widens battle against alleged counterfeit HIV drug ring

    A federal judge in New York has frozen the assets of dozens of people and entities accused of operating a massive nationwide scheme to distribute counterfeit bottles of Gilead Sciences Inc HIV drugs, including two alleged "kingpins." Gilead, which has been pursuing alleged counterfeiters in a civil lawsuit since last year, said in a court filing unsealed on Wednesday it had uncovered an operation that was "staggering in scope," responsible for sales of hundreds of millions of dollars of counterfeit bottles of its top sellers Descovy, Genvoya and Biktarvy, and other medicines. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly's latest asset freeze order, also unsealed on Wednesday, targets more than 50 defendants newly added to Gilead's lawsuit.

  • The Smart Way Retirees Are Protecting Their Money from Inflation

    Retirees who find themselves hit by higher prices, lower stock returns and big health care bills might consider boosting their bank accounts by heading back to work – and employers are waiting to welcome older workers back with open arms. … Continue reading → The post Hammered by Inflation? A ‘Returnship' Could Keep Retirees From Running Out of Cash appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be

  • American Airlines, JetBlue defend alliance against government lawsuit

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss JetBlue and American Airlines defending their partnership in the Northeast U.S. as an antitrust case begins.

  • Justice Department Seeks To End JetBlue Partnership With American

    Back in July 2021, President Biden instructed government agencies to begin more rigorously enforcing perceived antitrust violations (i.e., buying up rival businesses in order to have a monopoly on an industry) in order to spur more competition and to prevent a rise in consumer prices. "Robust competition is critical to preserving America's role as the world's leading economy," stated the order. Of course, as one might expect, companies accused of alleged antitrust violations, are quick to argue that they are engaging in no such practice, as Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the company now known as Meta, often argued his companies has plenty of rivals in the social media world, including TikTok and Twitter .

  • Oil prices jump after U.S. crude, fuel stocks drop, dollar weakens

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday for a second day, rebounding from recent losses as the U.S. dollar eased off recent gains and U.S. fuel inventory figures showed larger-than-expected drawdowns and a rebound in consumer demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended up $3.65, or 4.7%, to $82.15 a barrel. Analysts said oil prices, down more than 22% during the third quarter, may be bottoming out as Chinese demand shows signs of rebounding and the U.S. sales of strategic reserves come to a close.

  • Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s countersuit against Dominion Voting Systems

    A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell filed against Dominion Voting Systems as the voting machine company pursues a $1.3 billion defamation claim against her. In a three-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols granted Dominion’s request to toss the case after finding Powell…

  • ExxonMobil & Shell Initiate Sale of Offshore Gas Assets

    ExxonMobil (XOM) and Shell (SHEL) are also seeking to divest their stakes in the British southern North Sea gas hub, consisting of the Clipper Leman Alpha hubs and the Bacton terminal in eastern England.

  • France’s Top Oil Refinery Halting as Strike Impact Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s top oil refinery is set to halt because of a workers’ strike over pay, the latest hit to the nation’s fuelmaking capacity from the weeklong industrial action.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandHurricane Ian Latest: Cuba Migrant Boat Sinks O