Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Proofpoint as the Global Email Security Market Leader for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Proofpoint continues to outpace the competition and grow its market share through a relentless focus on cloud migration and people-centered attacks, such as ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), and email account compromise (EAC), in addition to enjoying a 90 percent renewal rate, with 70 percent of its customer base adopting at least three products

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it was awarded the 2021 Best Practices Global Market Leadership Award in Email Security by Frost & Sullivan. Since 2015, for seven consecutive years, Proofpoint has been the market leader in email security. The recognition reflects Proofpoint’s excellence across key strategic areas for cybersecurity companies outlined by Frost & Sullivan, such as growth strategy, implementation, product differentiation, and technological leverage. Proofpoint is the only vendor that provides an integrated, end-to-end solution that effectively blocks malware and non-malware threats, including BEC, EAC, phishing attempts, and ransomware.



The report states that most threats still arrive by email, which remains the de facto standard for corporate communication. This environment, combined with Proofpoint’s layered, people-centric approach to cybersecurity, has positioned the company to capitalize on larger Mega Trends of companies working remotely and migrating to the cloud. The end result for Proofpoint’s customers is reduced risk, improved operational efficiency, and actionable visibility into attacks, such as understanding who are the most attacked people, what threats are targeting them, and which suppliers pose the most risk. From there, security teams can prioritize risk mitigation controls, such as education or isolation.



“Ransomware, BEC, and EAC are attacks directed at specific people within organizations and, as we’ve seen in the news, cost real fortunes in both dollars and reputations,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy, Proofpoint. “Because we take a layered, people-centric approach to security, partnering with Proofpoint means companies dramatically lower their risk profile while improving a key part of their security posture.”

Proofpoint clients include the majority of the F100, F1000, and G2000, as well as more than 140,000 small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) all over the world. In addition to protecting customers against well-known threats, such as ransomware, Proofpoint has rolled out newer functionality, such as the following:

Advanced BEC Defense leveraging Proofpoint’s new detection platform, Supernova, to stop the most sophisticated email fraud attacks using gateway telemetry, supply chain risk analytics, and API data from cloud productivity platforms

Supplier Risk Explorer dashboard that provides teams with insights into risky or compromised suppliers

Email Warning Tags that provide a safer email experience, offering distinct visual cues to users so that end users can take extra precautions with suspicious email

“Proofpoint holds a leadership position in the email security market and has continued to gain market share for the last several years,” said Tony Massimini, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Customers choose Proofpoint for its overall product efficacy and real-time threat intelligence.”



Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

