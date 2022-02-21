U.S. markets closed

Frost & Sullivan Reveals Key Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2022

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends to watch

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past few decades, globalization, evolving workforce demographics, shifting customer requirements, and technology advancements have transformed value propositions and competitive factors across every industry. However, the recent pandemic has accelerated trends that have disrupted business models for years. From remote and hybrid work models to structural changes to physical office spaces, efficiency and sustainability goals will significantly modify organizational blueprints. To ensure greater business agility and effectively connect increasingly distributed workforces, businesses must adopt flexible cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2022—What's Next?

"The business communications and collaboration market is in the midst of an era of unprecedented change. The future of work has drastically changed, with organizations becoming distributed and decentralized with hybrid (remote and in-office) teams," noted Elka Popova, Vice President, Connected Work Research, Information & Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "To prepare for the future, enterprises must leverage advanced technologies, cloud and programmable communications services to continually deliver optimum value and drive growth."

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

  1. Cloud services adoption

  2. Equitable and inclusive meetings

  3. Programmable communications

  4. Frontline worker-enablement strategy

  5. Digital business models

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

  • Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board to challenge pig policy

    Icahn has previously said that it is "obscene" how the animals used for McDonald's products are treated. Icahn has insisted on new McDonald's commitments, including requiring all of the company's U.S. pork suppliers to move to "crate free" pork, and set specific timeframes, the company said.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • Salesforce employees protest against its NFT ambitions

    Over 400 Salesforce employee signed an open letter raising concerns about the company NFT plans.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • SEC responds to Elon Musk harassment allegations

    In a letter it filed on Friday with a New York federal judge, the SEC said its frequent check-ins with Tesla were consistent with expectations from the court overseeing the company’s 2018 settlement.

  • Quitting Can Be Contagious at a Company. Here’s How to Stop It.

    “Stay interviews” can make the employees who remain feel more understood—and committed to the company.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Shares Drop After Zhenro’s Default Warning: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property stocks slid after Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. said it may not have enough cash to meet debt payment obligations next month, in a move that may undermine efforts by the government to stem financial contagion in the sector.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘

  • A billionaire activist investor is reminding McDonald’s of its promise to protect pigs

    Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn’s calls for McDonald’s pig suppliers in the US to move to “crate-free pork” are nothing new. Icahn—who bought a small stake in the company and is pushing two nominees to the board—is only asking McDonald’s to do what it promised to do 10 years ago. Back in 2012, the fast food chain said it would only work with pork suppliers who would phase out the practice, described as “obscene” by Icahn, of putting pregnant pigs in gestation crates.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Guyana To Get First Oil And Gas Training Center

    3t EnerMech plans to launch Guyana’s first oil and gas training center in collaboration with Orinduik Development and Windsor Technologies.

  • Japan's Feb factory activity growth falls to 5-month low - flash PMI

    Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the slowest pace in five months in February as output contracted, underscoring the prolonged impact that global supply chain disruptions are having on the world's third-largest economy. Activity in the services sector shrank at the fastest rate since May 2020 as demand weakened after the country saw coronavirus infections spike to a record due to the Omicron variant. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 from a final 55.4 in the previous month.

  • No vaccine mandate for NY state cheerleading championship

    An earlier plan for a vaccine mandate was met with opposition, particularly in Nassau County.

  • The Age of Anti-Ambition

    WHEN 25 MILLION PEOPLE LEAVE THEIR JOBS, IT’S ABOUT MORE THAN JUST BURNOUT. I used to think of my job as existing in its own little Busytown — as in the Richard Scarry books, where there’s a small, bright village of workers, each focused on a single job, whose paths all cross in the course of one busy, busy day. In my neighborhood in Brooklyn, I would see the same person at the Myrtle Avenue bus stop several days a week and imagine where he was going with his Dell laptop bag and black sneakers.

  • This Man Is Wondering If He's An A-Hole For Calling Out His Boss Over A Salary Issue, And I'm Genuinely Curious What You Think

    "When I called him out, he told me that both myself, and the friend he offered the position to, were being unprofessional and insubordinate by discussing salary."View Entire Post ›

  • 2 Pros and 2 Cons of Working in Retirement

    Working in retirement has become more and more prevalent in the U.S. While the percentage of participants in most age groups is declining, there's an ongoing increase in participation by those 75 and older, according to data and forecasts from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here are two pros and two cons to working in retirement.

  • Ventas, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    It's been a good week for Ventas, Inc. ( NYSE:VTR ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...

  • Financial regrets? Majority of Americans had second thoughts about spending in 2021, according to MoneyGeek survey

    Here are the expert tips for doable money goals to start the year off right.