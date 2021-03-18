U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,947.25
    -26.75 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,007.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,981.50
    -220.00 (-1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,313.60
    -20.80 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.78
    -0.82 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.00
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.16
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1933
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7370
    +0.0960 (+5.85%)
     

  • Vix

    20.05
    +0.26 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3940
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1120
    +0.2570 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,144.84
    +2,998.15 (+5.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,158.81
    +46.67 (+4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,751.19
    -11.48 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     
JUST IN:

Another 770,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims for week ended March 13

New claims unexpected rose from what was expected but remained below 800,000

Frost & Sullivan's India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2021 to Honor Future-Ready Factories

·3 min read

Nominations for these awards are open until March 31, 2021

MUMBAI, India, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th edition of Frost & Sullivan's India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) 2021 will be Dec.9, 2021, in Mumbai. The future of manufacturing will be driven by companies that adopt Industry 4.0 and optimize their supply chain globally. With this in mind, the 2021 edition of IMEA aims to evaluate organizations' manufacturing capability, extended supply chain reliability, and technology adoption. The awards are based on a proprietary assessment methodology perfected over 1,150 manufacturing facilities across 18 major sectors.

Companies interested in participating in the IMEA awards can submit their nominations by March 31, 2021. Please download the application form here: http://frost.ly/5bg. For any queries or clarification, please contact Vikas Lath at VikasL@frost.com with your full name, company name, title, telephone number, and company e-mail address.

Rahul Sharma, Director, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice at Frost & Sullivan, said he hopes the awards will help drive the common agenda of enhancing India's competitive advantage in manufacturing."Given the current COVID-19 situation, IMEA 2021 aims to facilitate the assessment discussion surrounding the new global reality. With manufacturing operations being affected due to the dependence on distant global supply chains, it is important to incorporate circular supply chain operations to leverage unexploited raw materials. With the future of manufacturing dependent on the adoption of advanced manufacturing and digital technologies, companies must reconfigure their strategies and be future-ready in the process," he said.

Frost & Sullivan's evaluation framework for these awards emphasizes the need for business growth, enhanced competitiveness, manufacturing effectiveness, and digital manufacturing. The IIoT Readiness Framework evaluates a company's adoption of IIoT tools, its readiness, and maturity to go along the IIoT journey. The overall winners of IMEA and IIoT across all categories and industry segments will be named "Indian Manufacturer of the Year" and "Smart Factory of the Year," respectively. This year's awards will also include Indian Manufacturer of the Year—1st Runner-up, Smart Factory Award Runner-up, Future-ready Factory Awards across industry sectors (automotive, engineering, healthcare, FMCG, metals and chemicals) and sector-specific gold and silver awards.

The benefits of participating in these awards include:

  • Integrated supply chain assessment that will focus on the evaluation of upstream and downstream supply chain performance and inbound and outbound logistics.

  • Digital manufacturing adoption will be evaluated and benchmarked against other Indian companies.

  • Smart Factory Awards will be conferred on companies that have matured at operational excellence and are at the forefront of adopting Industry 4.0.

  • Measure and monitor an organization's manufacturing excellence journey year on year, objectively.

  • Get an unbiased assessment of the organization's manufacturing capability and identify improvement opportunities.

  • Benchmark with peers and competitors.

  • Be recognized as a "future-ready factory" at a national level.

CNBC TV18 is the Media Partner for this edition of the awards.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:
Priya George, Corporate Communications – South Asia
E: priyag@frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

