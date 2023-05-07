FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft's (FRA:NLM) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 5.4% over the past month, it is easy to disregard FRoSTA (FRA:NLM). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study FRoSTA's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FRoSTA is:

12% = €24m ÷ €205m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

FRoSTA's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, FRoSTA's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 10%. This probably goes some way in explaining FRoSTA's moderate 5.5% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing FRoSTA's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 6.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about FRoSTA's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is FRoSTA Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

FRoSTA has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 45% (or a retention ratio of 55%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Additionally, FRoSTA has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with FRoSTA's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for FRoSTA by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

