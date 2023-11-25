FRoSTA (FRA:NLM) shareholders have endured a 7.3% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term FRoSTA Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:NLM) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 13% in three years, versus a market decline of about 0.6%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, FRoSTA's TSR for the last 3 years was -7.3%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that FRoSTA has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 6.4% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 0.2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

