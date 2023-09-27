FRoSTA's (FRA:NLM) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating FRoSTA (FRA:NLM), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for FRoSTA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €42m ÷ (€359m - €64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, FRoSTA has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.9% generated by the Food industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FRoSTA's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating FRoSTA's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From FRoSTA's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at FRoSTA doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, FRoSTA has decreased its current liabilities to 18% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

What We Can Learn From FRoSTA's ROCE

While returns have fallen for FRoSTA in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 12% over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

