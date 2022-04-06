U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Size to Grow by USD 373.26 million| 48% of the market growth will originate from APAC | 17,000 Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The froth flotation chemicals market potential growth difference will be USD 373.26 million from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.11%. The increasing demand for froth flotation in the mining industry is notably driving the froth flotation chemicals market growth, although factors such as the high cost of the froth flotation process may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Froth Flotation Chemicals Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Froth Flotation Chemicals Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY growth rate, Read our FREE Sample

Key Market Segment Highlights

The froth flotation chemicals market analysis includes segmentation by type (collectors, frothers, modifiers, and flocculants), end-user (mining industry, pulp and paper industry, wastewater treatment, and plastic recycling industry), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The collectors type segment held the largest froth flotation chemicals market share in 2021. The segment will continue to dominate the market as they do not require mixing on-site, which allows ease of use and ensures product reliability every time.

  • The mining industry segment will continue to account for the highest share during the forecast period. During the froth flotation process, valuable minerals are separated from ores using reagents on the surface of the froth layer. Large-scale mining operations are underway globally in countries such as China, the Russian Federation, India, the US, and Canada. In addition, increasing investments are being carried out for mining operations globally.

  • 48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the froth flotation chemicals market in APAC. The high demand for these chemicals from the mineral ore processing industry will fuel the froth flotation chemicals market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View Report Outlook for more insights on each contributing segment

Key Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global froth flotation chemicals market as a part of the global chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the froth flotation chemicals market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The froth flotation chemicals market covers the following areas:

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Sizing
Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Forecast
Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Analysis

Market Vendor Landscape
The froth flotation chemicals market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing significantly to procure good quality raw materials and focusing on product-related R and D to manufacture froth flotation chemicals to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Companies Mentioned

  • ArrMaz Products Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corp.

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

  • Clariant International Ltd.

  • The Dow Chemical Co.

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • Nasaco International Ltd

  • Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

  • Qingdao Sesame Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Quadra Chemicals Ltd.

  • Senmin International Pty Ltd.

  • Solenis LLC

  • Solvay SA

  • Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd.

Download Report Sample to Know More about Each Vendor and Their Strategic Initiatives

Microcrystalline Wax Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gelcoat Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Froth Flotation Chemicals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 373.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.45

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ArrMaz Products Inc. , BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Clariant International Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Huntsman Corp., Nasaco International Ltd, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Qingdao Sesame Chemical Co. Ltd., Quadra Chemicals Ltd., Senmin International Pty Ltd., Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, and Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Collectors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Frothers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Modifiers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Flocculants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Mining Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Pulp and Paper Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Wastewater Treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Plastic Recycling Industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 ArrMaz Products Inc.

  • 11.4 BASF SE

  • 11.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

  • 11.6 Clariant International Ltd.

  • 11.7 Nasaco International Ltd

  • 11.8 Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

  • 11.9 Solenis LLC

  • 11.10 Solvay SA

  • 11.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

  • 11.12 Y and X Beijing Technology Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
