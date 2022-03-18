U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,418.66
    +6.99 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,384.08
    -96.68 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,732.27
    +117.49 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.60
    +1.58 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.65
    +0.67 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.40
    -6.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.37 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0054 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3154
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2200
    +0.6220 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,643.98
    -234.66 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.88
    +10.01 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.36
    +4.02 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Frozen Bakery Products Market Size will Grow by USD 10.03 Billion| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen bakery products market's potential growth difference will be USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.61% during this period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read FREE sample report.

The rising new product launches, increasing shelf life offered by frozen bakery products, and surging demand for convenience food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, recalls of frozen bakery products, decrease in consumption due to obesity and other health issues, and challenges in storing frozen bakery products will hamper the growth of the market participants.

View Report Highlights to Know more about the drivers and challenges influencing the market

Frozen Bakery Products Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the contribution of each segment as you Download your FREE Sample copy

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global frozen bakery products market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen bakery products market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Our frozen bakery products market report covers the following areas:

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The frozen bakery products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new variants and improving distribution capacity through new facilities to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are trying to increase their market share and customer base by launching new variants, improving distribution capacity through new facilities, strategic partnerships and opening new production facilities for frozen bakery products. They are also focusing on providing vegan variants of frozen bakery products to increase their sales among the vegan population and clean label frozen bakery products to increase their sales among health-conscious consumers. For instance, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV offers a wide range of frozen bakery products such as artisan bread and roll, bagels, English muffins, sub rolls, and others.

Some other companies covered in this report:

  • Aryzta AG

  • Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc.

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • Dawn Food Products Inc.

  • EUROPASTRY SA

  • Field Fare

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc.

  • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • Iceland Foods Ltd.

  • IHOP Restaurants LLC

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Lancaster Colony Corp.

  • Lantmannen Unibake

  • Patties Foods Pty Ltd.

  • Pukka Pies Ltd.

  • Rocky Mountain Pies

  • Sfoglia Torino Srl

  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • Unilever PLC

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen bakery products market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the frozen bakery products market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the frozen bakery products market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen bakery products market vendors

Related Reports:

Bakery Premixes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Artisan Bakery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Bakery Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 10.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.96

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 27%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aryzta AG, Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., EUROPASTRY SA, Field Fare, General Mills Inc., Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Iceland Foods Ltd., IHOP Restaurants LLC, Kellogg Co., Lancaster Colony Corp., Lantmannen Unibake, Patties Foods Pty Ltd., Pukka Pies Ltd., Rocky Mountain Pies, Sfoglia Torino Srl, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever PLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Frozen cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Frozen pies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Frozen cookies and crackers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Frozen pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc.

  • 10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 10.5 Dawn Food Products Inc.

  • 10.6 Field Fare

  • 10.7 General Mills Inc.

  • 10.8 Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc.

  • 10.9 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • 10.10 Iceland Foods Ltd.

  • 10.11 IHOP Restaurants LLC

  • 10.12 Kellogg Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: ADD LINK

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-bakery-products-market-size-will-grow-by-usd-10-03-billion-17-000-technavio-reports-301505290.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops for Second Time in March

    The drop is likely a result of miners unplugging their machines due to high energy costs, said Compass Mining CEO Whitt Gibbs.

  • ‘Where should I live and what am I going to do?’ Retirement advice we’re not getting from financial advisers

    THE VIEW FROM UNRETIREMENT Retirement is one of the Top 10 most stressful life events, according to the psychiatrists Thomas Holmes and Richard Rahe. As someone who recently began unretirement (or semiretirement), I concur.

  • Porsche to Broaden Battery-Powered Lineup with 718 Boxster

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche will turn the 718 Boxster into an exclusively electric model from 2025 as the sports-car maker’s returns on the successful Taycan improve.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarThe Volkswag

  • Biden Is Calling Out the Surge in Gas Prices — Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices may have eased, but gasoline at the pump hasn’t -- a familiar problem for the Biden administration grappling with elevated inflation in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Sparks Hope on Talk

  • Chris Cuomo Demands at Least $125 Million in Arbitration With CNN

    Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is seeking at least $125 million from his old employer, claiming the network wrongfully fired him and smeared his journalistic integrity.

  • Carmakers Seen Producing 5 Million Fewer Vehicles After Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched auto-industry forecaster lopped more than 5 million cars off its projections for global production this year and next, largely due to fallout expected from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredUkraine Update: Biden Offers Kyiv Weapons Including Armed DronesIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Richest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksKremlin E

  • Canadian Pacific Railway's potential lockout would leave shippers few options

    Days ahead of a possible shutdown of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd due to a labor dispute, manufacturers are rushing to move autos and chemicals, Nutrien Ltd is pre-positioning fertilizer in the United States, and grain handlers are asking farmers to hold off on crop deliveries. CP, Canada's second-biggest railroad, notified the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference on Wednesday that it will lock out 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers early on Sunday, barring a bargaining breakthrough. CP says the main issue is the union's demand for higher pension caps, while the Teamsters also flag concerns about pay and benefits.

  • Oil prices dropped, why hasn't the price of gas?

    The price of crude oil has dropped to under $100 a barrel. So many are asking, "Why we aren't seeing that same price drop at the gas pump?"

  • Tesla restarts production at Shanghai plant after two-day stoppage - sources

    Tesla resumed production at its Shanghai factory on Friday after a two day suspension, people familiar with the matter said, as movement controls imposed on its workers as part of the city's efforts to curb the latest COVID-19 outbreak eased. The Shanghai factory restarted its two-shift production from 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) to run around the clock, said the people. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • New Patent Lawsuit Adds to Litigation Worries for Moderna Stock

    A new set of patent lawsuits over the technology behind the messenger RNA-based Covid-19 vaccines increases risks for Moderna stock, but could take years to play out.

  • Toyota plans 17% cut in global production in April

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said on Thursday, as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into its plans. The news comes about a week after Toyota said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers battling shortages of chips and other parts. Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000, Toyota added.

  • Executive Voice: Forward-looking leader rises to new role at Red Hat

    Carolyn Nash, who joined Raleigh-based Red Hat five years ago, will be one of three women in Red Hat’s nine-person senior management team when she starts the position April 1.

  • Trucking industry feels pain of rising diesel prices

    The steep prices are trickling down through the economy.

  • Regulator orders pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific-KC Southern merger

    The nation’s railroad regulator on Wednesday ordered a pause in consideration of Canadian Pacific’s proposed purchase of Kansas City Southern. The Surface Transportation Board issued a ruling in the case to clarify information on traffic along the two railroads’ lines. Although Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE: CP) closed on its $31 billion purchase of Kansas City Southern in December, it must get approval from the Surface Transportation Board to actually combine operations.