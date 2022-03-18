Frozen Bakery Products Market Size will Grow by USD 10.03 Billion| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen bakery products market's potential growth difference will be USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.61% during this period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frozen Bakery Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The rising new product launches, increasing shelf life offered by frozen bakery products, and surging demand for convenience food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, recalls of frozen bakery products, decrease in consumption due to obesity and other health issues, and challenges in storing frozen bakery products will hamper the growth of the market participants.

Frozen Bakery Products Market Segmentation Analysis

Product

Geography

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global frozen bakery products market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen bakery products market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Our frozen bakery products market report covers the following areas:

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The frozen bakery products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new variants and improving distribution capacity through new facilities to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are trying to increase their market share and customer base by launching new variants, improving distribution capacity through new facilities, strategic partnerships and opening new production facilities for frozen bakery products. They are also focusing on providing vegan variants of frozen bakery products to increase their sales among the vegan population and clean label frozen bakery products to increase their sales among health-conscious consumers. For instance, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV offers a wide range of frozen bakery products such as artisan bread and roll, bagels, English muffins, sub rolls, and others.

Some other companies covered in this report:

Aryzta AG

Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dawn Food Products Inc.

EUROPASTRY SA

Field Fare

General Mills Inc.

Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Iceland Foods Ltd.

IHOP Restaurants LLC

Kellogg Co.

Lancaster Colony Corp.

Lantmannen Unibake

Patties Foods Pty Ltd.

Pukka Pies Ltd.

Rocky Mountain Pies

Sfoglia Torino Srl

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Unilever PLC

Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen bakery products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen bakery products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen bakery products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen bakery products market vendors

Frozen Bakery Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 10.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.96 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 27% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aryzta AG, Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., EUROPASTRY SA, Field Fare, General Mills Inc., Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Iceland Foods Ltd., IHOP Restaurants LLC, Kellogg Co., Lancaster Colony Corp., Lantmannen Unibake, Patties Foods Pty Ltd., Pukka Pies Ltd., Rocky Mountain Pies, Sfoglia Torino Srl, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever PLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen cakes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Frozen pies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Frozen cookies and crackers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Frozen pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc.

10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.5 Dawn Food Products Inc.

10.6 Field Fare

10.7 General Mills Inc.

10.8 Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc.

10.9 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

10.10 Iceland Foods Ltd.

10.11 IHOP Restaurants LLC

10.12 Kellogg Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

