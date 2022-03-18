Frozen Bakery Products Market Size will Grow by USD 10.03 Billion| 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen bakery products market's potential growth difference will be USD 10.03 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.61% during this period.
The rising new product launches, increasing shelf life offered by frozen bakery products, and surging demand for convenience food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, recalls of frozen bakery products, decrease in consumption due to obesity and other health issues, and challenges in storing frozen bakery products will hamper the growth of the market participants.
Frozen Bakery Products Market Segmentation Analysis
Product
Geography
Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio categorizes the global frozen bakery products market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the frozen bakery products market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Our frozen bakery products market report covers the following areas:
Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The frozen bakery products market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as launching new variants and improving distribution capacity through new facilities to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Vendors are trying to increase their market share and customer base by launching new variants, improving distribution capacity through new facilities, strategic partnerships and opening new production facilities for frozen bakery products. They are also focusing on providing vegan variants of frozen bakery products to increase their sales among the vegan population and clean label frozen bakery products to increase their sales among health-conscious consumers. For instance, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV offers a wide range of frozen bakery products such as artisan bread and roll, bagels, English muffins, sub rolls, and others.
Some other companies covered in this report:
Aryzta AG
Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc.
Conagra Brands Inc.
Dawn Food Products Inc.
EUROPASTRY SA
Field Fare
General Mills Inc.
Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc.
Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
Iceland Foods Ltd.
IHOP Restaurants LLC
Kellogg Co.
Lancaster Colony Corp.
Lantmannen Unibake
Patties Foods Pty Ltd.
Pukka Pies Ltd.
Rocky Mountain Pies
Sfoglia Torino Srl
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Unilever PLC
Frozen Bakery Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen bakery products market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the frozen bakery products market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the frozen bakery products market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen bakery products market vendors
Frozen Bakery Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 10.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.96
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 27%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aryzta AG, Berkshire Mountain Bakery Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., EUROPASTRY SA, Field Fare, General Mills Inc., Goodness Gracious Cookies Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Iceland Foods Ltd., IHOP Restaurants LLC, Kellogg Co., Lancaster Colony Corp., Lantmannen Unibake, Patties Foods Pty Ltd., Pukka Pies Ltd., Rocky Mountain Pies, Sfoglia Torino Srl, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and Unilever PLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
