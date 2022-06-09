U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major companies in the market include Nestle S. A. , The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Tyson Foods Inc, The Campbell Soup Company, Unilever plc, General Mills, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

New York, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frozen, Canned and Dried Food Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284451/?utm_source=GNW
, Nomad Foods Ltd.

The global frozen, canned and dried food market is expected to grow from $383.43 billion in 2021 to $420.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The market is expected to grow to $578.95 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.

The frozen and fruit and vegetable market consist of sales of frozen and canned fruit and vegetables by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce frozen and canned fruit and vegetables.This market does not include unprocessed fruit and vegetables which are part of the agricultural market.

The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The frozen and fruit and vegetable market is segmented into frozen food and canned and ambient food.

The main type of frozen, canned, and dried food is frozen food, canned, and ambient food. frozen food is food that is preserved in a frozen state from the time it is prepared to the time it is eaten. The main distribution channel is supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and Other Distribution Channels. The different users include foodservice industry and retail users.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the frozen and fruit & veg market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the frozen and fruit & veg market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing demand for local, sustainable, and organic food production is expected to positively impact the frozen and fruit & veg market during the forecast period.Organic food production including organic frozen and fruit & veg markets places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare.

Consumers now are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy.Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumer demands for organic produce.

For instance, according to the Soil Association, sales of organic products in the UK increased by 4.5% in 2019 to reach £2.45 billion. Similarly, sales of organic in the US increased by 5.9% to reach $47.9 billion whereas the sales of organic dried beans, along with dried fruits and vegetables increased by 9%, according to the 2019 Organic Industry Survey. This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for frozen and fruit & veg market producers in both developed and developing countries, thus likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the frozen and fruit & veg market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.

As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.

The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the frozen and fruit & veg market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy

Frozen food manufacturers are using technologies such as individual quick freezing (IQF) to improve the yield and quality of frozen foods.The IQF method involves transferring the individual food items on a conveyor belt into a blast freezer that quickly freezes the items.

With the IQF method, every individual piece of food is frozen separately, as opposed to bulk or block freezing. This method boosts yield by 1.5-3% and results in better quality products with high nutritional value and less wastage. Examples of IQF foods include fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, and peaches, and vegetables such as corn, peas, and green beans. The global IQF vegetable market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2026, thus indicating significant demand for IQF food products in the future.

The countries covered in the frozen and fruit & veg market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284451/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


