Frozen Category Leader Real Good Foods Company Names Power Digital Marketing as Agency of Record

·4 min read

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Foods Company, an innovative, high-growth, branded frozen food company producing nutritious frozen foods that are high in protein, low in carbs, and made from real food ingredients, today announced the appointment of disruptive, full service digital marketing agency Power Digital Marketing as its agency of record. Performance-based Power Digital Marketing will be an integral partner in driving further retail expansion and consumer brand awareness for the leading producer of nutritious, frozen foods.

Real Good Foods Co.
Real Good Foods Co.

A new addition to Power Digital's growing list of health conscious, consumer brands, Real Good Foods launched in 2016 on a mission to improve human health, making nutritious foods more accessible to everyone. With one in three Americans suffering from the chronic related health conditions such as pre-diabetes or obesity due to poor nutrition, Real Good Foods aims to give people access to nutritious and delicious food options. Now available in more than 15,000 retail locations nationwide, Real Good Foods' rapid growth will continue to accelerate with the help of the nationally recognized, San Diego-based marketing and public relations agency.

Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of Real Good Foods, notes he is confident the new partnership will increase consumer awareness, thus furthering the brand's position among competitors in the healthy frozen food category. "With the team at Power Digital Marketing, who notably acquired Covet PR in 2020, we are excited to continue momentum for Real Good Foods as a brand by collaborating on strategy, partnerships, public relations efforts and more. With the consumer demand growing for foods that are both nutritious and easy to make, we're thrilled to welcome the marketers at Power Digital to the #RealGoodFamily as we look to carry out our mission of making these foods accessible to all."

Real Good Foods is currently expanding its nutrient-dense, innovative foods in Kroger, Walmart, Costco, Target and more. The brand has a variety of better-for-you options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacking including breakfast sandwiches, stuffed-chicken entrees, Mexican food, Italian Food, entree bowls and more.

For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.realgoodfoods.com and follow on Instagram at @realgoodfoods. For interviews with Bryan Freeman, executive chairman, or Gerard Law, chief executive officer, email realgoodfoods@powerdigital.com.

About Real Good Foods Co.: Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy delicious comfort food. Its mission is to make nutritious foods—low in carbs, high in protein, grain free and from real ingredients—more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and in turn improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious and nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions. Available in over 16,000 stores nationwide, and directly from their website at realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods on Instagram @realgoodfoods, where they have one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with over 365,000 followers.

About Power Digital: Power Digital is a leading and award winning data-driven marketing company that is nationally recognized for its ability to combine the best of art and science. As a full-service firm, the company offers best-in-class services across traditional and nontraditional channels, Power Digital is hyper-focused on helping brands scale revenue sustainably and increase profits by using data and analytics and superior talent to guide strategy, ultimately driving irrefutable value for clients. Unique to Power Digital is their proprietary, machine-learning platform SPRnova™ that can analyze any business's growth opportunities with a corresponding roadmap of how to execute and track progress across every marketing channel. Leveraging their team of the nation's leading consumer strategists, creatives and data scientists, Power Digital provides scalable and tangible marketing solutions for each stage of the funnel and for every milestone of the consumer journey. Embodying a growth performance mindset is at the core of our company culture, giving us a 95% employee retention rate and some of the some of the strongest results in the industry. Exceeding expectations is the benchmark of our work. For more information, please visit powerdigital.com.

Media Contact
Nikole Johnston
realgoodfoods@powerdigital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-category-leader-real-good-foods-company-names-power-digital-marketing-as-agency-of-record-301371739.html

SOURCE Real Good Foods Company

