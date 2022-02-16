U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,845.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,589.00
    -20.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,073.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.83
    +0.76 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.14 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1387
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.68
    -2.65 (-9.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6720
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,165.74
    -56.83 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.90
    +23.31 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,588.96
    -19.96 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Frozen Cocktails Market Size (2022-2029) | Frozen Cocktails Industry Share, Revenue and Growth Rate; Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key players covered in the frozen cocktails market report are Manchester Drinks Co. Ltd, Harvest Hill Beverage Company, LIC Frozen Cocktails, SMART ICE TRADING B.V, Frozun Spirits Infusion, Kold Frozen Cocktails, Snobar Cocktails, Constellation Brands, Inc, J Marr & Son, The Absolut Company and more

Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen cocktails market size is anticipated to expand on account of the rising demand for refreshing and palatable drinks, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Frozen Cocktails Market, 2022-2029”.

Frozen cocktails are gaining wide popularity owing to the form they come in, such as popsicles and squeeze packages. They are a quick, fun, and serviceable way to consume alcohol. Moreover, vending machines dispensing these products use minimal energy and in return offer high profitable outcomes, making them famous among the youth. This is expected to fuel market growth. In addition, the increased alcohol consumption among adults will also help to spur the market’s growth. For example, according to an article by Rand Corporation, a national survey conducted in the year 2020 found that the consumption of alcohol increased by 14% among adults over age 30. The consumption among women was nearly 17% and 10% among non-Hispanic white adults. This is anticipated to stimulate market growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/frozen-cocktails-market-103816

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the market is divided into cosmopolitan, martini, mojito, margarita, and sangria. By form, the market is segmented into ice popsicles and freezer pouch drinks. On the basis of distribution channel, the global market is segregated into HoReCa, specialty stores, liquor stores, retailers, and online retail. Geographically, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic bestowed upon the world has affected a majority of industries financially, which has resulted in the shutting down of a few companies, reducing production and manufacturing operations across factories and plants. The stringent government norms imposed on traveling and transportation have disrupted the supply-chain cycle, hampering the distribution of packaged beverages, thus impacting the frozen cocktails market growth. For example, according to a survey report by IWSR, COVID-19 has led to a global reduction of alcohol consumption by 8% in 2020, despite consumers buying alcohol in bulk quantities, as governments closed down places where alcohol is normally consumed.

List of Key Players Covered in the Frozen Cocktails Market Report

  • Manchester Drinks Co. Ltd.

  • Harvest Hill Beverage Company

  • LIC Frozen Cocktails

  • SMART ICE TRADING B.V

  • Frozun Spirits Infusion

  • Kold Frozen Cocktails

  • Snobar Cocktails

  • Constellation Brands, Inc.

  • J Marr & Sons

  • The Absolut Company

Highlights of the Report

The report offers a holistic evaluation based on thorough research of the market. The report further provides an in-depth analysis of the current market trends and future opportunities. The report sheds light on the market drivers and restraints. Moreover, the key players and their growth strategies to prosper in the market and dominate are shared in the report. A detailed study of the regional dynamics and how they shape the market is also observed in the report.

Browse Summary of This Research with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/frozen-cocktails-market-103816

Driving Factors

Booming Demand for Trending and Innovative Beverages to Boost Market Growth

The global rise in alcohol consumption has resulted in an increased demand for innovative variations in alcoholic beverages. The growing trend of frozen slushes, smoothies, and cocktails among millennials is encouraging vendors and manufacturers to set up and implement innovative ideas in the beverage industry. For instance, Nicevend created Quinzee™, the first global complete automatic vending machine for frozen beverages made on the user’s demand. The Quinzee is an automated dispenser machine designed to dispense a large variety of flavored frozen drink servings, such as frozen cocktails, prepared instantly on-demand via a totally automated process.

On the other hand, the consumption of alcohol is proven to be harmful to health. The overconsumption alcohol may cause heart failure, liver dysfunction, swollen body, kidney failure, etc. The proven health hazards of alcohol may hamper the market’s growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

  • Cosmopolitan

  • Martini

  • Mojito

  • Margarita

  • Sangria

By Form

  • Ice Popsicles

  • Freezer Pouch Drinks

By Distribution Channel

  • HoReCa

  • Specialty Stores

  • Liquor Stores

  • Retailer

  • Online Retail

By Geography

Regional Insights

North America to Bag the Leading Shareholder Title in the Market

North America is expected to dominate the frozen cocktails market share during the forecast period. This growth is owing to bars and pubs across the US and Canada serving novel cocktail offerings on consumers’ demand. Moreover, keeping the rising health-conscious lifestyles of people in mind, manufacturers have begun producing low-calorie and low-sugar products, which may boost the market growth in this region.

Europe is anticipated to witness notable progress in the forthcoming years on account of the surging demand for authentic flavors of alcoholic beverages in frozen form. Furthermore, the on-the-go lifestyles demand quick as well as tasty products, such as frozen cocktails, which are cheaper compared to those offered in restaurants and bars. The Asia Pacific market is poised to showcase significant growth due to the growing youth population, who are always on the lookout for new beverages to try.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Enhance their Market Position

The market for frozen cocktails is experiencing healthy competition among major companies that are focusing on partnering up with other companies to expand their product portfolio in the market. Moreover, prominent players are planning and executing different strategies, such as launching new products, entering partnerships, and acquiring other companies, to gain a decisive lead in the market and maintain their dominance.

Industry Development

July 2020: Manchester Drinks Company launched a new addition to their beverage segment, Watermelon Crush Gin Liqueur. This is anticipated to boost the company’s sales and help maintain its stronghold in the market.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/frozen-cocktails-market-103816

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Roblox misses earnings estimates, stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines Roblox's earnings miss as the company's stocks sink in after-hours trading.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 83%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Are Today. Gaming and Data Center Are the Money Makers.

    Analysts are looking for big jumps in earnings and revenue from the chip maker, along with an upbeat outlook for the current quarter.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Palantir Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before Thursday’s market action kicks off, Palantir (PLTR) will deliver fourth-quarter financials. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick expects the results will come in according to the guide, which calls for revenue of $418 million. However, the 5-star analyst believes most of the investor focus will turn to the “sustainability and quality of growth and any initial view for C1Q22 and CY22.” Zelnick notes that the slowdown in Government and Commercial revenue, coupled with “contribution margin compressi

  • Relative Analysis for Micron (NASDAQ:MU) v.s. Peers, Reveals why the Stock may be Mispriced

    Micron Technology Inc., (NASDAQ:MU) seems unusually attractive when compared to a select set of peers. Today, we will explore how we can do competitor analysis on a fundamental level and see why Micron seems to stand out.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Virgin Galactic stock soars after space ticket sales open

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Virgin Galactic stock as the company announces reservations to go into space.

  • Ericsson Shares Sink After Company Says It May Have Made Payments to ISIS

    Ericsson said an internal investigation in 2019 found the company may have made payments to terror organization Isis in Iraq

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Ericsson shares slump as telecommunications firm says it may have made payments to Islamic State

    Shares of Ericsson slumped on Wednesday a day after the Swedish telecommunications giant disclosed "serious breaches of compliance rules" over Iraq dealings. U.S.-listed shares fell 8% in premarket trading, echoing losses seen in Stockholm. The company found corruption-related misconduct and questionable payments in Iraq dealings dating back to 2018. As well, investigators found potential money-laundering risks and possible payments even made to terrorist groups such as Islamic State, though Eri

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • Cisco Earnings Are Coming. Here’s What to Expect.

    Cisco System will report financial results for its January quarter on Wednesday afternoon. When Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported earnings in November, the company said it expected revenue growth between 4.5% and 6.5% for the fiscal second quarter ended in January, which implies $12.6 billion at the midpoint of the range. Street consensus now calls for $12.65 billion.

  • 10 tech value stocks that at least 75% of analysts rate as a ‘buy’ right now

    DEEP DIVE So far, 2022 is a year of value stocks. But some tech stocks fit that definition. Below is a high-conviction list of technology stocks among the S&P 500 (SPX) that have low valuations to earnings estimates and high free cash flow yields.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.