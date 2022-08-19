U.S. markets closed

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market, Growing Desire For Convenience to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market size is expected to grow by USD 24.84 million according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The innovation in frozen fish and seafood packaging will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

This report extensively covers frozen fish and seafood market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographic (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Request Free Sample Report.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Vendors

  • Bolton Group Srl: The company offers tuna fish in olive oil or extra virgin olive oil, tuna in brine, tuna fillets, tuna salads, tuna for pasta, dressed tuna, and tuna spread under the brand name Rio Mare.

  • Dongwon Group: The company offers a portfolio of services such as packaging solutions and materials, construction solutions, and others through its subsidiaries Dongwon Systems, Techpack Solution, Dongwon Construction Industries, and Dongwon CNS.

  • Empresas AquaChile SA: The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as Tilapia, Atlantic salmon, and Coho salmon.

  • High Liner Foods (USA) Inc.: The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as catfish crab, haddock, and many more.

  • Mowi ASA: The company offers frozen fish and seafood such as gutted fish, fillets, and steaks, to ready-to-eat items like smoked salmon and portioned fish.

Europe will account for 48% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for frozen fish and seafood are France, Germany, and Spain. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the markets in APAC. Over the projection period, the expansion of the frozen fish and seafood market in Europe will be aided by rising demand for fish and seafood products as a result of higher imports and exports. Buy Sample Report.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the frozen fish and seafood market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geographic (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The Europe region led the frozen fish and seafood market, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. Sales of frozen fish and seafood will rise throughout the projection period as a result of customers becoming more familiar with diverse varieties thanks to the expansion of retail channels in cities and regions. Download a free sample report.

Related Reports:

Sweet Biscuit Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sweet biscuit market share is expected to increase by USD 26.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%.

Salmon Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The salmon market share is expected to increase by USD 5.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 24.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.61

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Germany, China, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bolton Group Srl

  • 10.4 Dongwon Group

  • 10.5 Empresas AquaChile SA

  • 10.6 High Liner Foods (USA) Inc.

  • 10.7 Maruha Nichiro Corp.

  • 10.8 Mowi ASA

  • 10.9 Nomad Foods Ltd.

  • 10.10 Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

  • 10.11 Thai Union Group PCL

  • 10.12 Zone Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom:https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/frozen-fish-and-seafoodmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-fish-and-seafood-market-growing-desire-for-convenience-to-boost-the-market-growth---technavio-301607427.html

SOURCE Technavio

