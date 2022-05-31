Frozen Fish and Seafood Market Size to Grow by USD 24.84 million| Evolving Opportunities with Bolton Group Srl and Dongwon Group | Technavio

The report segments the frozen fish and seafood market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market will be led by Europe during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by a rise in demand for fish and seafood products due to increased imports as well as exports. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. France, Germany, and Spain are the key countries for the frozen fish and seafood market in Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The frozen fish and seafood market size is expected to grow by USD 24.84 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market: Major Segmentation

By distribution channel, the offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Customers are demanding different variants of frozen fish and seafood, with the growth in retail channels in cities and regions. This has increased sales through the offline channel.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market: Major Driver and Trend

The growing desire for convenience is driving the frozen fish and seafood market growth. Many consumers prefer ready-to-eat meals due to their increasingly hectic lifestyles. The demand for convenience foods like frozen fish and seafood is increasing, with the advances in refrigeration techniques, a rising number of small households, and the growing number of working women.

Innovation in frozen fish and seafood packaging is a major trend in the frozen fish and seafood market. Seafood is considered a source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. Hence, proper packaging is needed to prevent the spoilage of fish. Many vendors are focusing on offering frozen fish and seafood in attractive packaging. Thus, packaging innovations can increase the sales of frozen fish and seafood products during the forecast period.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Bolton Group Srl - The company offers tuna fish in olive oil or extra virgin olive oil, tuna in brine, tuna fillets, tuna salads, tuna for pasta, dressed tuna, and tuna spread under the brand name Rio Mare.

Dongwon Group - The company offers tuna fish can, pouch, snack kit tuna, as well as salmon and chicken products under StarKist brand.

Empresas AquaChile SA - The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as Tilapia, Atlantic salmon, and Coho salmon.

High Liner Foods (USA) Inc. - The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as catfish crab, haddock, and many more.

Maruha Nichiro Corp. - This segment focuses on frozen fish and seafood such as fish sausage and canned salmon.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 24.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.61 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 48% Key consumer countries US, France, Germany, China, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

