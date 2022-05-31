U.S. markets closed

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market Size to Grow by USD 24.84 million| Evolving Opportunities with Bolton Group Srl and Dongwon Group | Technavio

·9 min read

The report segments the frozen fish and seafood market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market will be led by Europe during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by a rise in demand for fish and seafood products due to increased imports as well as exports. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. France, Germany, and Spain are the key countries for the frozen fish and seafood market in Europe.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The frozen fish and seafood market size is expected to grow by USD 24.84 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

To know about the contribution of each segment of the market, Request our Sample Report Now

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market: Major Segmentation
By distribution channel, the offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Customers are demanding different variants of frozen fish and seafood, with the growth in retail channels in cities and regions. This has increased sales through the offline channel.

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market: Major Driver and Trend
The growing desire for convenience is driving the frozen fish and seafood market growth. Many consumers prefer ready-to-eat meals due to their increasingly hectic lifestyles. The demand for convenience foods like frozen fish and seafood is increasing, with the advances in refrigeration techniques, a rising number of small households, and the growing number of working women.

Innovation in frozen fish and seafood packaging is a major trend in the frozen fish and seafood market. Seafood is considered a source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids. Hence, proper packaging is needed to prevent the spoilage of fish. Many vendors are focusing on offering frozen fish and seafood in attractive packaging. Thus, packaging innovations can increase the sales of frozen fish and seafood products during the forecast period.

To gain further insights into other trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the growth of the market, Download a Sample Report Now!

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Bolton Group Srl - The company offers tuna fish in olive oil or extra virgin olive oil, tuna in brine, tuna fillets, tuna salads, tuna for pasta, dressed tuna, and tuna spread under the brand name Rio Mare.

  • Dongwon Group - The company offers tuna fish can, pouch, snack kit tuna, as well as salmon and chicken products under StarKist brand.

  • Empresas AquaChile SA - The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as Tilapia, Atlantic salmon, and Coho salmon.

  • High Liner Foods (USA) Inc. - The company offers a wide range of frozen fish and seafood such as catfish crab, haddock, and many more.

  • Maruha Nichiro Corp. - This segment focuses on frozen fish and seafood such as fish sausage and canned salmon.

Reasons to Buy Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen fish and seafood market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the frozen fish and seafood market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the frozen fish and seafood market across Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen fish and seafood market vendors

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Speak to our Analyst

Related Reports

Meat Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Protein Ingredients Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Frozen Fish And Seafood Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 24.84 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.61

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, France, Germany, China, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bolton Group Srl, Dongwon Group, Empresas AquaChile SA, High Liner Foods (USA) Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corp., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Premium Brands Holdings Corp., Thai Union Group PCL, and Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bolton Group Srl

  • 10.4 Dongwon Group

  • 10.5 Empresas AquaChile SA

  • 10.6 High Liner Foods (USA) Inc.

  • 10.7 Maruha Nichiro Corp.

  • 10.8 Mowi ASA

  • 10.9 Nomad Foods Ltd.

  • 10.10 Premium Brands Holdings Corp.

  • 10.11 Thai Union Group PCL

  • 10.12 Zoneco Group Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-fish-and-seafood-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-84-million-evolving-opportunities-with-bolton-group-srl-and-dongwon-group--technavio-301556634.html

SOURCE Technavio

