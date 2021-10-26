U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Frozen Food Market in Europe to Grow by USD 36.76 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen food market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 36.76 bn from 2021 to 2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.45%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The frozen food market in Europe analysis includes product and geography landscape.

Attractive Opportunities in Frozen Food Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Frozen Food Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the frozen food market in Europe.

The frozen food market in Europe report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the growing number of M&A as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The frozen food market in Europe covers the following areas:

Frozen Food Market In Europe Sizing
Frozen Food Market In Europe Forecast
Frozen Food Market In Europe Analysis

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Dr August Oetker KG

  • FRoSTA AG

  • Iceland Foods Ltd.

  • McCain Foods Ltd.

  • Nestle SA

  • Nomad Foods Ltd.

  • Orkla ASA

  • Quirch Foods LLC

  • Smithfield Foods Inc

  • William Jackson Food Group

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Frozen Yogurt Market: The frozen yogurt market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Now

  • Frozen Fish and Seafood Market: The frozen fish and seafood market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Now

Frozen Food Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 36.76 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

10.91

Regional analysis

Western Europe and Eastern Europe

Performing market contribution

Western Europe at 75%

Key consumer countries

Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Dr August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-food-market-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-36-76-bn-from-2021-to-2025technavio-301407594.html

SOURCE Technavio

