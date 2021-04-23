Frozen Food Market in Europe to Reach USD 36.76 Billion and Register at a Decelerating CAGR of over 6%|Technavio
The frozen food market in Europe is set to grow by USD 36.76 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Dr August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group are some of the major market participants. The growing number of M&A in the market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Frozen Food Market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation
The frozen food market in Europe is segmented as below:
Product
o Frozen Ready Meals
o Frozen Fish and Seafood
o Frozen Meat and Poultry
o Frozen Fruits and Vegetables
o Others
Geography
o Western Europe
o Eastern Europe
Frozen Food Market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the frozen food market in Europe provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Dr. August Oetker KG, FRoSTA AG, Iceland Foods Ltd., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Quirch Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc, and William Jackson Food Group.
The report also covers the following areas:
Frozen Food Market in Europe size
Frozen Food Market in Europe trends
Frozen Food Market in Europe industry analysis
The growing number of M&A in the market is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, distribution challenges may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the frozen food market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Frozen Food Market in Europe 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.
Detailed information on factors that will assist the frozen food market growth in Europe during the next five years.
Estimation of the frozen food market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market.
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
The growth of the frozen food market in Europe.
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the frozen food market vendors in Europe.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Western Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Eastern Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Dr August Oetker KG
FRoSTA AG
Iceland Foods Ltd.
McCain Foods Ltd.
Nestle SA
Nomad Foods Ltd.
Orkla ASA
Quirch Foods LLC
Smithfield Foods Inc
William Jackson Food Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
