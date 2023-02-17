Frozen food market size to grow by USD 105.72 billion by 2026: Expansion of retail stores offering frozen food will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frozen food market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Food Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hanover Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC, Smith Frozen Foods Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Vandemoortele NV, Wawona Frozen Foods Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Frozen ready to eat meals, Frozen meat and poultry, Frozen fish and seafood, Frozen fruits and vegetables, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the frozen food market, request a sample report

The frozen food market size is estimated to grow by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.95% according to Technavio.

Frozen food market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Frozen food market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as frozen vegetables, noodles, gyoza, and cooked rice dishes.

Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers frozen food such as mince pies, pastry shells, and muffins.

Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as voila garlic chicken, voila beef lo mein, lasagna with meat sauce oven bake meal, and chicken taco oven bake meal.

General Mills Inc. - The company offers frozen food such as Pillsbury frozen cheesy pull-apart Italian cheese and garlic, Pillsbury frozen frudel cherry, and Pillsbury frozen soft-filled bar cocoa puffs.

Frozen food market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Expansion of retail stores offering frozen food

New product launches

Growing consumer inclination toward vegan frozen food

Key Challenges –

Health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals

Challenges in warehousing of frozen foods

Decline in consumption owing to obesity and other health concerns

The frozen food market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this frozen food market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the frozen food market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the frozen food market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the frozen food market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market vendors

Frozen Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 145 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 105.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022 (%) 6.85 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hanover Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC, Smith Frozen Foods Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Vandemoortele NV, and Wawona Frozen Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer staples market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen ready to eat meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

10.4 Associated British Foods Plc

10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.6 General Mills Inc.

10.7 Kellogg Co.

10.8 McCain Foods Ltd.

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 The Kraft Heinz Co.

10.11 Tyson Foods Inc.

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

