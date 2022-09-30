U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,460.38
    -71.88 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Frozen Food Market size to grow by USD 105.72 Bn; Market research insights highlight the expansion of retail stores offering frozen food as key driver

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 6.85% in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (frozen ready-to-eat meals, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fish and seafood, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Read Sample PDF Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Food Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Food Market 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The global frozen food market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. Vendors are competing in the market by introducing new products, expanding their presence through mergers and acquisitions, and launching marketing campaigns. The vendors offering frozen food products are expected to witness certain challenges during the forecast period. One such challenge is the frequent recall of frozen foods, which may affect the brand value of the vendor and the consumer acceptance of its products and, thus, the overall profitability.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • Aryzta AG

  • Associated British Foods Plc

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Hanover Foods

  • J.R. Simplot Co.

  • JBS SA

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Lantmannen Unibake International

  • McCain Foods Ltd.

  • Nestle SA

  • Nomad Foods Ltd

  • PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC

  • Smith Frozen Foods Inc

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Tyson Foods Inc.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Vandemoortele NV

  • Wawona Frozen Foods Inc.

Find highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Request Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities for vendors operating in the frozen food market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 39% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2026.

The UK is the major market for frozen food in Europe. The increased demand for processed food products is driving the regional market's growth. In addition, the increasing number of consolidations through M&As, innovative marketing campaigns by vendors, and the premiumization of frozen foods products are driving the growth of the regional market.

Europe will also emerge as the fastest-growing market for the frozen food market. Factors such as increasing product innovation and the rising number of new product launches are expected to fuel the growth of the frozen food market in Europe during the forecast period. Furthermore, countries such as the US, Mexico, China, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for frozen food during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the frozen food market share growth in the frozen ready-to-eat meals segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment comprises frozen pizza, frozen pasta, frozen croissants, frozen Asian meals, frozen rice bowls, frozen noodle bowls, frozen crispy pancakes, and frozen pies among other products. The increasing availability of nutrient-rich varieties of frozen food is driving the growth of the segment. View Report Sample to identify other potential segments and regions in the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The frozen food market is primarily driven by the expansion of retail stores offering frozen food. The expanding presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores has significantly contributed to the growth of the organized retail sector worldwide. This is enabling vendors and retailers to sell frozen food products such as frozen food, frozen fish and seafood, frozen meat and poultry, and frozen fruits and vegetables. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, health risks associated with the consumption of frozen ready meals will reduce the growth potential in the market. Frozen foods are stored at a low temperature to prevent spoilage and increase their shelf life. Frozen food manufacturers often substitute healthier ingredients with cheap alternatives. For instance, nutrition-dense olive oil is often replaced with less effective rapeseed oil, which results in the loss of antioxidants present in frozen foods. Hence, the frequent consumption of frozen food also puts consumers at risk of developing high blood pressure and other health-related problems. This growing awareness among consumers is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Download Sample Report Now to identify other drivers and challenges influencing the market growth.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Frozen Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 105.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.85

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Aryzta AG, Associated British Foods Plc, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hanover Foods, J.R. Simplot Co., JBS SA, Kellogg Co., Lantmannen Unibake International, McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, PNW Veg Co. LLC dba NORPAC, Smith Frozen Foods Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Vandemoortele NV, and Wawona Frozen Foods Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Frozen ready to eat meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Frozen meat and poultry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Frozen fish and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Frozen fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

  • 10.4 Associated British Foods Plc

  • 10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 10.6 General Mills Inc.

  • 10.7 Kellogg Co.

  • 10.8 McCain Foods Ltd.

  • 10.9 Nestle SA

  • 10.10 The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • 10.11 Tyson Foods Inc.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Frozen Food Market 2022-2026
Global Frozen Food Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-food-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-105-72-bn-market-research-insights-highlight-the-expansion-of-retail-stores-offering-frozen-food-as-key-driver-301636643.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Wolfspeed (WOLF) closed at $103.36, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day.

  • Does QANTM Intellectual Property Limited's (ASX:QIP) Weak Fundamentals Mean A Downturn In Its Stock Should Be Expected?

    Most readers would already know that QANTM Intellectual Property's (ASX:QIP) stock increased by 5.9% over the past...

  • House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill, Averting Shutdown

    Just hours before a midnight deadline, the House on Friday passed a short-term bill that will keep government agencies funded until December 16. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law later in the day. The vote was 230-201, largely along party lines. All but 10 House Republicans opposed the bill, and they complained that it does nothing to address inflation, energy costs and security at the southern border. Many also objected to the timeline and wanted to extend the funding in

  • New ALS Drug Will Be Priced at $158,000 a Year

    The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved a new medication for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (A.L.S), the debilitating and deadly neurological disorder also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. On Friday, the drug’s manufacturer, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, announced the list price of the drug will be $158,000. That list price, Pam Belluck of The New York Times notes, is far higher than the annual price of $9,100 to $30,700 recommended by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonpr

  • Tesla expected to showcase its humanoid robot 'Optimus' for A.I. Day

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at the latest news surrounding the debut of Tesla's humanoid A.I. robot.

  • Endeavor Group CEO Ari Emanuel seeks end to Elon Musk-Twitter lawsuit

    Endeavor Holding Group CEO Ari Emanuel is reportedly seeking a settlement in the ongoing lawsuit between Twitter and Elon Musk, as Musk's personal texts reveal his communications ahead of his initial buyout proposal.

  • Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices in the sector.

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • U.S. says oil companies 'must do more' to build domestic fuel levels

    U.S. fuel supplies are "unacceptably" at or near 5-year lows amid hurricane threats and the oil industry must do more to address prices and demand, a Department of Energy spokesperson said on Friday. The spokesperson was commenting on a report that the chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp, the largest U.S. oil producer, had warned the Biden Administration against limiting U.S. fuel exports. Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • AT&T, Verizon and Comcast stocks just had their worst quarter in two decades

    Some of the biggest telecommunications stocks just posted their steepest quarterly declines in two decades amid pressures new and old on the cable and wireless industries.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Can I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Charles River Labs Is Still Facing a Downward Current

    Charles River Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy and cell therapy services. The cutting-edge Massachusetts-based company has been upgraded to a fundamental "buy" recommendation by a sell-side firm with a $240 price target. In the daily bar chart of CRL, below, we can see that the shares have been in a steady downtrend the past 12 months.

  • Kroger seeks to end deal with Cigna's Express Scripts over drug pricing

    Kroger said it has made several attempts since February to negotiate with the pharmacy benefit manager for a "more equitable and fair contract that lowers cost, increases access, and delivers greater transparency, but there has been little to no progress to date". Kroger said more than 90% of Kroger Health's customers will not be affected by a termination of the deal, but if a new agreement is not reached by Dec. 31, most Express Scripts' commercial customers won't be able to fill prescriptions at Kroger stores.

  • How the Next Semiconductor Crisis Could Be Different From 2009

    ASML stock is down over 45% on the fear that there might be a decrease in semiconductor equipment spending.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Freezes Hiring at Facebook-Parent Meta

    Meta employees were told that the company will be implementing a hiring freeze and will be taking more steps to reduce costs.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter's 'terrible' board in texts to Elon Musk

    Musk's Twitter takeover is up in the air, but his leadership style represents many of the qualities the company's founder seems to admire.