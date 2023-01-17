The Frozen Food Packaging Market is Predicted to Register 8.3% CAGR through 2033 Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2023 / The frozen food packaging market is projected to be valued at US$ 900 million in 2023 and grow to US$ 2.0 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to capture a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for sustainable and excellent packaging are driving the adoption of frozen food packaging. The rising fast-paced lifestyle, urbanization, modernization, and busy schedules are growing the demand for frozen food packaging during the forecast period. Consumers are growing the adoption of frozen food packaging items to prepare quick meals. Moreover, manufacturers are increasingly adopting superior quality packaging materials with the rising awareness towards food wastage and hazardous eco-system.

An increased workforce, changes in consumer preferences, and a luxurious lifestyle increase frozen food packaging sales. The growing innovation and new entrance of market players are surging the demand for frozen food packaging. The rising consumption of frozen foods in emerging economies, as it is affordable to the working population, and the advancing food industry are increasing the market expansion during the forecast period. Furthermore, enhancing the shelf-life of food and uneven mealtime habits among consumer's uplifts market opportunities.

Printing and Customization Trends Fueling Frozen Food Packaging Market

Frozen food packaging stores the food items fresh for a longer time. Moreover, manufacturers are developing printed and customized packed food items to attract consumers' attention. Marketers are innovating new tactics to highlight their brand values and are rapidly booming the market expansion.

The product information printed on packaging boxes or pouches provides information on manufactured data and other details related to the food items. This information connects the consumers and builds trust to buy the products with excellent standards. The types of shapes, colors, designs and unique style decorations enhance the packaging to stuck customers' eyes on the item.

Key Takeaways:

The frozen food packaging market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 2.0 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 8.3%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The United States frozen food packaging market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 7.4%, the United Kingdom market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

The China market is expected to record a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period.

Who is Winning?

The market is fragmented by the presence of players all around the globe, operating at different levels. The manufacturing companies are focusing on research and development activities to innovate better product services as per consumers' requirements. These players make several marketing tactics, such as mergers, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions.

Prominent Players in the Market are:

Mondi Group

Ampac Holdings, LLC

Amcor Plc

International Paper Company

KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S.

Sealstrip Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Alto Packaging

Sealed Air Corporation

Huhtamaki Group

MOD-PAC Corp

WestRock Company

Tray-Pak Corporation

Uflex Limited.

Amerplast Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Frozen Food Packaging Market:

In 2021, Amut Ecotech in partnership with Erema, an Australia-based firm, installed the new food-grade PET sheet in New Zealand, which is produced by Alto Packaging.

Frozen Food Packaging Market by Category

By Material Type:

Plastic Polyethylene Polypropylene Ethyl Vinyl Acetate Polyvinyl Chloride Polyvinylidene Chloride Polystyrene Polyethylene Terephthalate

Aluminium

Paper & Paperboard

Tempered Glass

By Packaging Type:

Rigid Boxes Tubs & Cups Cans Trays

Flexible Pouches Bags Films

Others

By Food Type:

Ready-to-eat Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Dairy Products

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

