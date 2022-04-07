U.S. markets closed

Frozen Food Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 3.13 Billion in APAC: By Product (ready to eat products, meat poultry and seafood, fruits and vegetables, frozen desserts, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022-2026)

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frozen Food Packaging Market Value in APAC is set to grow by USD 3.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Resulting in Y-O-Y growth rate of 6.09% in 2022, read additional information about the market, Get FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The frozen food packaging market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Amcor Plc- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Amcor P-Plus films for packaging fresh fruit.

  • Ball Corp.- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Regular Mouth Jars, Wide Mouth Jars, and Smooth Side Jars.

  • EasyPak LLC- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Fresh-Pak crystal-clear plastic packaging containers.

Download Report to know about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.13 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.09

Regional analysis

China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC

Performing market contribution

China at 42%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., EasyPak LLC, Genpak LLC, Graham Packaging Co., Pactiv LLC, Placon Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, and The West Rock group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC

  • Market Driver:

  • Market Trend:

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Our Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

42% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. China is the key market for frozen food packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and India.

The large population and urbanization will facilitate the frozen food packaging market growth in China over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen food packaging market growth in APAC during the next five years

  • Estimation of the frozen food packaging market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the frozen food packaging market in APAC

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food packaging market vendors in APAC

Related Reports:

Cook-In Bag Market by End-user, Material, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cook-in bag market share is expected to increase by USD 163.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.18%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Plastic Films Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The plastic films market share is expected to increase by USD 66.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

