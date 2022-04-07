Frozen Food Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 3.13 Billion in APAC: By Product (ready to eat products, meat poultry and seafood, fruits and vegetables, frozen desserts, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022-2026)
NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frozen Food Packaging Market Value in APAC is set to grow by USD 3.13 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 7.00% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Vendor Landscape
The frozen food packaging market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Amcor Plc- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Amcor P-Plus films for packaging fresh fruit.
Ball Corp.- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Regular Mouth Jars, Wide Mouth Jars, and Smooth Side Jars.
EasyPak LLC- The company offers frozen food packaging products such as Fresh-Pak crystal-clear plastic packaging containers.
Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.00%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.13 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.09
Regional analysis
China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC
Performing market contribution
China at 42%
Key consumer countries
China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., EasyPak LLC, Genpak LLC, Graham Packaging Co., Pactiv LLC, Placon Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Tetra Pak Group, and The West Rock group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC
Market Driver:
Market Trend:
Key Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Product:
Our Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC Report Covers the Following Areas:
Regional Market Outlook
42% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. China is the key market for frozen food packaging market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and India.
The large population and urbanization will facilitate the frozen food packaging market growth in China over the forecast period.
Frozen Food Packaging Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen food packaging market growth in APAC during the next five years
Estimation of the frozen food packaging market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the frozen food packaging market in APAC
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food packaging market vendors in APAC
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Industry innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Ready to eat products
Meat, poultry and seafood
Fruits and vegetables
Frozen desserts
Others
Exhibit 21: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Product
5.3 Ready to eat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Ready to eat products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Ready to eat products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Meat, poultry and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Meat, poultry and seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Meat, poultry and seafood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Frozen desserts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Frozen desserts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product
5.9 Overview
Exhibit 34: Customer landscape
6. Geographic Landscape
6.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
China
Japan
India
South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Rest of APAC
Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison
6.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 41: India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 43: South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 45: Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 46: Rest of APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.8 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
7. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
7.1 Market drivers
7.1.1 Rising global fresh meat consumption
7.1.2 Rising adoption of ready to eat product packaging
7.1.3 Rising demand for plastic films in frozen food packaging
7.2 Market challenges
7.2.1Stringent regulations for sustainable packaging
7.2.2 Environmental effect of plastic packaging
7.2.3 Fluctuating polymer prices
Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
7.3 Market trends
7.3.1 Growing use of biodegradable packaging techniques
7.3.2 Recyclable packaging materials
7.3.3 Growing market consolidation in the global packaging industry
8. Vendor Landscape
8.1 Competitive scenario
8.2 Overview
Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape
8.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 51: Industry risks
9. Vendor Analysis
9.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 52: Vendors covered
9.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors
9.3 Amcor Plc
Exhibit 54: Amcor Plc - Overview
Exhibit 55: Amcor Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Amcor Plc. - Key news
Exhibit 57: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 58: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
9.4 Ball Corp.
Exhibit 59: Ball Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 60: Ball Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 61: Ball Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 62: Ball Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Ball Corp. - Segment focus
9.5 EasyPak LLC
Exhibit 64: EasyPak LLC - Overview
Exhibit 65: EasyPak LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 65: EasyPak LLC - Key news
Exhibit 66: EasyPak LLC - Key offerings
9.6 Genpak LLC
Exhibit 67: Genpak LLC - Overview
Exhibit 68: Genpak LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 69: Genpak LLC - Key offerings
9.7 Graham Packaging Co.
Exhibit 70: Graham Packaging Co. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Graham Packaging Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 72: Graham Packaging Co. - Key offerings
9.8 Pactiv LLC
Exhibit 73: Pactiv LLC - Overview
Exhibit 74: Pactiv LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 75: Pactiv LLC - Key offerings
9.9 Placon Corp.
Exhibit 76: Placon Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Placon Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 78: Placon Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 79: Placon Corp. - Key offerings
9.10 Sonoco Products Co.
Exhibit 80: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
Exhibit 81: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 82: Sonoco Products Co.- Key news
Exhibit 83: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 84: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
9.11 Tetra Pak Group
Exhibit 85: Tetra Pak Group - Overview
Exhibit 86: Tetra Pak Group - Business segments
Exhibit 87: Tetra Pak Group- Key news
Exhibit 88: Tetra Pak Group - Key offerings
Exhibit 89: Tetra Pak Group - Segment focus
9.12 The West Rock group
Exhibit 90: The West Rock group - Overview
Exhibit 91: The West Rock group - Business segments
Exhibit 92: The West Rock group - Key news
Exhibit 93: The West Rock group - Key offerings
Exhibit 94: The West Rock group - Segment focus
10. Appendix
10.1 Scope of the report
10.1.1 Market definition
10.1.2 Objective
10.1.3 Notes and caveats
10.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
10.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 96: Research Methodology
Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 98: Information sources
10.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
