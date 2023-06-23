New frozen fruit recall hits Walmart, Target and Aldi

Check your freezers: Frozen fruit from mango chunks to sliced strawberries sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target and Aldi stores are being recalled for possible Listeria contamination.

SunOpta’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers, issued a voluntary recall of frozen fruit products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination which can cause infections in people, the Food and Drug Administration said. The products that range from blackberries to cherries are linked by pineapple that came from a third-party supplier.

This is the third recall of frozen fruit this month. Frozen strawberries from Oregon-based Willamette Valley Fruit Co. sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB stores were recalled earlier this month after being linked to a Hepatitis A outbreak. Just days earlier Organic DayBreak Blend from California-based Wawona Frozen Foods sold at Costco announced a voluntary recall due to potential Hepatitis A contamination of Mexican-grown strawberries included in the mix.

How do people get Listeria?

Listeria infections can cause symptoms such as severe headache and abdominal pain in healthy people and can lead to more serious illness and death in young children, elderly people and people with weakened immune systems. Infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

How do I get a refund for recalled frozen fruit?

The FDA advises consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products. Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store for a full refund.

Consumers can email recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

What frozen fruit packages are being recalled?

See the complete list of recalled products here.

Walmart: 16-ounce bags of Great Value Mixed Fruit, 16-ounce bags of Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries and16-ounce bags of Great Value Mango Chunks

Whole Foods: 32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley, 10-ounce bags of 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks, 16-ounce bags of 365 Pineapple Chunks, 32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Whole Strawberries, 32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas and10-ounce bags of 365 Organic Blackberries

Trader Joe's: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend 16-ounce bags with "Best By” dates of late January and early February 2024.

Target: 32-ounce bags of Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend, 12-ounce bags of Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries, 48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend, 48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend, 12-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mango Chunks, 48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Blueberries and 48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend.

Aldi : 32-ounce bags of Season's Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit with "Best by" dates from October 2024 to February 2025.

Best Choice brand Pitted Red Tart Cherries distributed by Associated Wholesale Grocers distribution centers and stores in four states are also part of the recall.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frozen fruit at Walmart recalled over possible Listeria contamination