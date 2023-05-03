Frozen Pizza Market size to grow by USD 6,386.08 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the expansion of retail stores offering frozen food - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen pizza market size is set to grow by USD 6,386.08 million from 2022 to 2027, and register a CAGR of 5.5%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen pizza Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Frozen Pizza Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The frozen pizza market is segmented as follows:

Product

Type

Geography

The market share growth by the regular frozen pizza segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Pizza crust, pizza sauce, and cheese are the major ingredients found on a regular frozen pizza. The product lacks customization options and is less expensive than frozen pizzas in the premium and gourmet varieties where tomato sauce is typically the only premium topping on regular frozen pizza, which does not include figs or beef jerky. Because of its affordable price, it is well-liked by consumers on a tight budget. Such factors influence the growth of the regular pizza segment during the forecast period.

Frozen Pizza Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the frozen pizza market include Aldi Stores Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc., Bernatellos Foods, Cappellos, Caulipower LLC, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Hansen Foods LLC, Iceland Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Palermo Villa Inc., and Piermen BV. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the frozen pizza market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings

Aldi Stores Ltd. - The company offers frozen pizzas such as Carlos Garlic Baguettes, and Carlos Thin Crust Stonebaked double pepperoni pizza.

Amys Kitchen Inc. - The company offers frozen pizzas such as Cheese pizza, Spanish pizza, and Vegan supreme pizza.

Atkins Nutritionals Inc. - The company offers frozen pizzas such as Stone Fired Three meat pizza and Stone Fired Pepperoni pizza.

Frozen Pizza Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The expansion of retail stores offering frozen food is a major driver for the market growth of frozen pizzas.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores are becoming more prevalent worldwide, which is a sign that the organized retail sector is undergoing a significant expansion.

Frozen foods, including frozen pizzas becoming more readily available to consumers because more retail establishments stock them.

Thus, due to such retail expansions, manufacturers and suppliers of frozen pizza may see an increase in sales and revenue.

Therefore, the increasing availability of frozen food products through various distribution formats will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The increasing prominence of private-label brands is an emerging frozen pizza market trend fueling the market growth.

Major retailers launch their own brands of frozen pizza products all over the world. For instance, Great Value Frozen Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza, Great Value Frozen Rising Crust Supreme Pizza, and Great Value Frozen Thin Crust Pepperoni Pizza, are all sold under Walmart Inc.'s (Walmart) private label brand Great Value.

The private-label product market has experienced a significant expansion in scope and size over the last decade.

Prices for private-label goods are lower than those for branded goods, resulting in consumers who are price-conscious to more likely buy private-label goods.

Such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The challenges in storing frozen food products are the major challenge hampering the market growth.

The spoilage of frozen pizza products as a result of poor storage conditions is a significant issue that has a negative effect on the expansion of the global market.

Frozen pizza retailers and distributors must have the proper cold storage and warehouse facilities because frozen food products, including frozen pizza, are perishables with a short shelf life.

Frozen pizzas also need the right freezing equipment and electrical backup facilities.

Thus, the storage of frozen foods is a challenge, which can negatively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Frozen pizza Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen pizza market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen pizza market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen pizza market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen pizza market vendors

Frozen Pizza Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,386.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aldi Stores Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc., Bernatellos Foods, Cappellos, Caulipower LLC, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Hansen Foods LLC, Iceland Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newmans Own Inc., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Palermo Villa Inc., and Piermen BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global frozen pizza market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Regular frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Premium frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Gourmet frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Non-vegetarian toppings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Vegetarian toppings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Aldi Stores Ltd.

12.4 Amys Kitchen Inc.

12.5 Atkins Nutritionals Inc.

12.6 Bellisio Foods Inc.

12.7 Bernatellos Foods

12.8 Cappellos

12.9 Caulipower LLC

12.10 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

12.11 Conagra Brands Inc.

12.12 Dr. August Oetker KG

12.13 General Mills Inc.

12.14 Hansen Foods LLC

12.15 Nestle SA

12.16 Newmans Own Inc.

12.17 Orkla ASA

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

