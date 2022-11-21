Frozen Ready Meals Market Size to Grow by USD 37.98 Billion, Frozen Entrée to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen ready meals market size is expected to grow by USD 37.98 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026

Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The frozen ready meals market is fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. The market is subjected to changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing economic conditions affect consumers' living standards and, in turn, vendors' businesses. The vendors compete based on parameters such as quality, price, reputation, innovation, and distribution. The rising competition among manufacturers may lead companies to lower their product prices, which will negatively affect the profit margins of vendors and the overall market growth during the forecast period.

Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Scope

The frozen ready meals market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label frozen ready meals as one of the prime trends in the frozen ready meals market growth during the next few years. New product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges in the warehousing of frozen foods might hamper the market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the frozen ready meals market, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, AMERICANA GROUP Inc., Boston Market Corp., BRF SA, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., Caulipower LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Productos Fernandez SA, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Sunbulah Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Yeppy Foods are some of the major market participants.

Story continues

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen ready meals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen ready meals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen ready meals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen ready meals market vendors

Related Reports

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen food market share is expected to increase by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.95%. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (frozen ready-to-eat meals, frozen meat and poultry, frozen fish and seafood, frozen fruits and vegetables, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Frozen Vegetables Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen vegetables market share is expected to increase by USD 11.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%. This report extensively covers segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Frozen Ready Meals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.49 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, AMERICANA GROUP Inc., Boston Market Corp., BRF SA, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., Caulipower LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Productos Fernandez SA, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Sunbulah Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Yeppy Foods Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.5 General Mills Inc.

10.6 Kellogg Co.

10.7 Nestle SA

10.8 Nomad Foods Ltd.

10.9 Productos Fernandez SA

10.10 Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.

10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/frozen-ready-mealsmarket

Global Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-ready-meals-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-37-98-billion-frozen-entree-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-product-segment---technavio-301681619.html

SOURCE Technavio