Frozen Ready Meals Market Size to Grow by USD 37.98 Billion, Frozen Entrée to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen ready meals market size is expected to grow by USD 37.98 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.
Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The frozen ready meals market is fragmented because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. The vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. The market is subjected to changing consumer demands and preferences. Changing economic conditions affect consumers' living standards and, in turn, vendors' businesses. The vendors compete based on parameters such as quality, price, reputation, innovation, and distribution. The rising competition among manufacturers may lead companies to lower their product prices, which will negatively affect the profit margins of vendors and the overall market growth during the forecast period.
Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Scope
The frozen ready meals market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label frozen ready meals as one of the prime trends in the frozen ready meals market growth during the next few years. New product launches have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, challenges in the warehousing of frozen foods might hamper the market growth.
Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the frozen ready meals market, including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, AMERICANA GROUP Inc., Boston Market Corp., BRF SA, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., Caulipower LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Productos Fernandez SA, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Sunbulah Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Yeppy Foods are some of the major market participants.
Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
Frozen Ready Meals Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen ready meals market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the frozen ready meals market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the frozen ready meals market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen ready meals market vendors
Frozen Ready Meals Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 37.98 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.49
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Al Kabeer Group ME, AMERICANA GROUP Inc., Boston Market Corp., BRF SA, California Pizza Kitchen Inc., Caulipower LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Nestle SA, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd., Orkla ASA, Productos Fernandez SA, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Sunbulah Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Yeppy Foods
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Frozen entree - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Frozen pizza - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Other frozen ready meals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.
10.5 General Mills Inc.
10.6 Kellogg Co.
10.7 Nestle SA
10.8 Nomad Foods Ltd.
10.9 Productos Fernandez SA
10.10 Sigma Alimentos SA de CV
10.11 The Kraft Heinz Co.
10.12 Tyson Foods Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
