Frozen Snack Food Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2024) | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen snack food market in the packaged foods & meats industry is poised to grow by USD 11.30 bn from 2020 to 2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the frozen snack food market will progress at a CAGR of over 6%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Frozen Snack Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report

The frozen snack food market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in launch of products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Frozen Snack Food Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Geography

To learn in detail about various market segments, Download a Free Sample

Frozen Snack Food Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the frozen snack food market include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, NewForrest Fingerfood BV, Nomad Foods Ltd., Rich Products Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the frozen snack food market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



The report also covers the following areas:

Increasing mergers and acquisitions are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may threaten the growth of the market.

Story continues

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Frozen Snack Food Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen snack food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the frozen snack food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the frozen snack food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen snack food market vendors

Related Reports:

Frozen Yogurt Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Frozen Fish and Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Frozen Snack Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 11.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, NewForrest Fingerfood BV, Nomad Foods Ltd., Rich Products Corp., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Tyson Foods Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include a thorough analysis of various markets. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-snack-food-market---growth-trends-and-forecasts-2020---2024--technavio-301390019.html

SOURCE Technavio