Frozen Soup Sales to Burgeon at 6.5% CAGR by 2031 as Preference for Ready-to-Cook Products Continues to Increase: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR

Fact.MR’s latest report provides an in-depth analysis of the global frozen soup market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The study highlights various growth drivers and trends that are influencing the market dynamics. It also uncovers hidden opportunities across various segments in terms of product type, sales channel, and region.

Rockville, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global frozen soup market size is expected to grow from US$ 113.42 Million in 2021 to US$ 212.9 Million by 2031. Overall sales of frozen soups are expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2031.



Rising consumer demand for ready-to-heat meals across the world due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules is a key factor driving the frozen soup market forward and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Frozen soups are a type of ready-to-heat meal or ready-to-eat soup that are easy to prepare and therefore helps consumers to save time and effort. These soups typically have a longer shelf life which makes them highly popular among consumers.

Consumers can easily get high-quality, ready-to-heat soups by incorporating organic, fresh elements into frozen soups, thereby simplifying the process and cost of assembling and preparing meals at home.

Download A FREE Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=285

There's been a lot of interest lately in incorporating fresh herbs and vegetables into soups. Moreover, thawing and rewarming methods are widely used to ensure that nutrients are not compromised.



The global sales of frozen soups are increasing due to growing consumer demand for fresh and delicious foods with real ingredients. Similarly, increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and on-the-go foods will help the global frozen soup market to thrive at a robust pace throughout the forecast period.

Frozen soups are widely used in cafes, hotels, and restaurants because they are easy to prepare, highly nutritious, and have a long shelf life. In addition, various product innovations such as the growth of organic soup variations will drive the market forward during the forecast period.

Story continues

Other factors such as increasing demand for frozen soups with clean ingredients in sustainable and renewable packaging solutions and increasing acceptance of vegan diets are expected to boost the market over the projection period.

Additionally, growing health consciousness and increasing promotional activities and campaigns of various frozen soup brands will create growth prospects for the market.

Demand remains particularly high for vegetarian classic frozen soups due to growing consumer focus on living a healthy lifestyle. Vegetarian classic frozen soups contain high amounts of nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Therefore, consumers are getting more inclined towards these products.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, the vegetarian classic frozen soup segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period (2021-2031).

In terms of sales channel, the wholesale segment is anticipated to account for over 40% share of the global market during the forecast period.

China is likely to generate around 20% of the global frozen soup demand during the forecast period.

Around 45% of frozen soup sales are expected to rise across the U.S. until 2031.

The U.K. is anticipated to hold nearly 30% share of the global market by the end of the projection period.



Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for ready-to-cook and on-the-go convenience food products is a key factor spurring growth in the global frozen soup market.

Rising interest in healthy lifestyles and eating habits will boost the sales of frozen soups during the projection period.

Increasing promotional activities and campaigns by different frozen soup brands is likely to boost the market.



Restraints:

High cost of frozen foods and increasing competition from alternatives such as canned foods are the limiting the expansion of frozen soups market.



Don't Need a Global Report? Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=285

Competitive Landscape:



Key manufacturers are utilizing an array of strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and strengthening distribution channels to gain a competitive edge in the market. Further, they are integrating advanced manufacturing and freezing technologies in their facilities.

For instance,

In 2022, Soupologie launched a new line of Souper Cubes. Each Souper Cube provides consumers with six 150g frozen cubes and 3 full servings.

In 2022, Brakes under its Sysco Classic brand launched a new range of frozen soups that can be cooked from frozen.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Campbell Soup Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Tabatchnick Fine Foods Inc.

Phillips Foods Inc.

Kettle Cuisine LLC

More Valuable Insights on Frozen Soup Market

In its latest research, Fact.MR reveals the key factors driving the growth of the frozen soup market during the forecast period. The study provides an in-depth study of the opportunities and growth drivers anticipated to increase the revenue of the frozen soup market through segmentation as follows:

Product Type:

Traditional Frozen Soup

Light Frozen Soup

Vegetarian Classics Frozen Soup

Non Vegetarian Frozen Soup

Organic Frozen Soup

Noodle Frozen Soup

Other Frozen Soup Types



Sales Channel:

Wholesale/ Distributors/Direct

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Other Retail Formats



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy!

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/285

Key Questions Covered in the Frozen Soup Market Report



What will be the demand outlook for the frozen soup market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the frozen soup market?

Which region will lead the growth in the frozen soup market during 2021-2031?

What is the projected market valuation of the frozen soup market in 2031?

Which are the factors driving the frozen soup market during 2021-2031?

Which sales channel will generate maximum revenue in frozen soup market?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Ready-to-Eat Wet Soup Market: As per Fact.MR, the global ready-to-eat wet soup market currently holds around 10% share of the overall soup market and it is poised to grow at a strong pace during the forecast period. Factors such growing popularity of ready-to-eat packaged meals, especially among Millennials, and rapid growth of HoReCa sector are driving the sales of ready-to-eat wet soups globally.

Low Fat Soups Market: The global low-fat soup market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period (2021-2031) owing to the rising consumer preference for low-fat foods. Similarly, introduction of low-fat soups with innovative flavors and increasing consumption of snacks in urban areas are expected to boost the low fat soups market through 2032.

Low Fat Vegetable Soups Market: Fact.MR predicts the overall demand for low fat vegetables soup to surge at a healthy pace during the projection period (2021-2031) owing to the growing consumer interest in low-calorie foods, rising trend of veganism, and increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases like obesity and overweight. Since low-fat vegetable soups are healthy and high in protein, people are showing a keen inclination towards consuming these products.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube



