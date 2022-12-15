U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.94
    -114.38 (-2.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,025.29
    -941.06 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,788.43
    -382.45 (-3.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.64
    -43.81 (-2.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.98
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -31.50 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.84 (-3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    -0.0075 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4370
    -0.0660 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    -0.0260 (-2.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9660
    +2.5510 (+1.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,427.05
    -743.23 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    -6.71 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Frozen Soup Sales to Burgeon at 6.5% CAGR by 2031 as Preference for Ready-to-Cook Products Continues to Increase: Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Fact.MR’s latest report provides an in-depth analysis of the global frozen soup market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The study highlights various growth drivers and trends that are influencing the market dynamics. It also uncovers hidden opportunities across various segments in terms of product type, sales channel, and region.

Rockville, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global frozen soup market size is expected to grow from US$ 113.42 Million in 2021 to US$ 212.9 Million by 2031. Overall sales of frozen soups are expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2031.

Rising consumer demand for ready-to-heat meals across the world due to changing lifestyles and busy schedules is a key factor driving the frozen soup market forward and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Frozen soups are a type of ready-to-heat meal or ready-to-eat soup that are easy to prepare and therefore helps consumers to save time and effort. These soups typically have a longer shelf life which makes them highly popular among consumers.

Consumers can easily get high-quality, ready-to-heat soups by incorporating organic, fresh elements into frozen soups, thereby simplifying the process and cost of assembling and preparing meals at home.

Download A FREE Sample Report!
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=285

There's been a lot of interest lately in incorporating fresh herbs and vegetables into soups. Moreover, thawing and rewarming methods are widely used to ensure that nutrients are not compromised.

The global sales of frozen soups are increasing due to growing consumer demand for fresh and delicious foods with real ingredients. Similarly, increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals and on-the-go foods will help the global frozen soup market to thrive at a robust pace throughout the forecast period.

Frozen soups are widely used in cafes, hotels, and restaurants because they are easy to prepare, highly nutritious, and have a long shelf life. In addition, various product innovations such as the growth of organic soup variations will drive the market forward during the forecast period.

Other factors such as increasing demand for frozen soups with clean ingredients in sustainable and renewable packaging solutions and increasing acceptance of vegan diets are expected to boost the market over the projection period.

Additionally, growing health consciousness and increasing promotional activities and campaigns of various frozen soup brands will create growth prospects for the market.

Demand remains particularly high for vegetarian classic frozen soups due to growing consumer focus on living a healthy lifestyle. Vegetarian classic frozen soups contain high amounts of nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Therefore, consumers are getting more inclined towards these products.

Key Takeaways:

  • By product type, the vegetarian classic frozen soup segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period (2021-2031).

  • In terms of sales channel, the wholesale segment is anticipated to account for over 40% share of the global market during the forecast period.

  • China is likely to generate around 20% of the global frozen soup demand during the forecast period.

  • Around 45% of frozen soup sales are expected to rise across the U.S. until 2031.

  • The U.K. is anticipated to hold nearly 30% share of the global market by the end of the projection period.

Growth Drivers:

  • Growing demand for ready-to-cook and on-the-go convenience food products is a key factor spurring growth in the global frozen soup market.

  • Rising interest in healthy lifestyles and eating habits will boost the sales of frozen soups during the projection period.

  • Increasing promotional activities and campaigns by different frozen soup brands is likely to boost the market.

Restraints:

  • High cost of frozen foods and increasing competition from alternatives such as canned foods are the limiting the expansion of frozen soups market.

Don't Need a Global Report? Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=285

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers are utilizing an array of strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and strengthening distribution channels to gain a competitive edge in the market. Further, they are integrating advanced manufacturing and freezing technologies in their facilities.

For instance,

  • In 2022, Soupologie launched a new line of Souper Cubes. Each Souper Cube provides consumers with six 150g frozen cubes and 3 full servings.

  • In 2022, Brakes under its Sysco Classic brand launched a new range of frozen soups that can be cooked from frozen.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Campbell Soup Co.

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • Tabatchnick Fine Foods Inc.

  • Phillips Foods Inc.

  • Kettle Cuisine LLC

More Valuable Insights on Frozen Soup Market

In its latest research, Fact.MR reveals the key factors driving the growth of the frozen soup market during the forecast period. The study provides an in-depth study of the opportunities and growth drivers anticipated to increase the revenue of the frozen soup market through segmentation as follows:

Product Type:

  • Traditional Frozen Soup

  • Light Frozen Soup

  • Vegetarian Classics Frozen Soup

  • Non Vegetarian Frozen Soup

  • Organic Frozen Soup

  • Noodle Frozen Soup

  • Other Frozen Soup Types

Sales Channel:

  • Wholesale/ Distributors/Direct

  • Supermarket/Hypermarket

  • Convenience Stores

  • Online Retailers

  • Other Retail Formats

Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy!
https://www.factmr.com/checkout/285

Key Questions Covered in the Frozen Soup Market Report

  • What will be the demand outlook for the frozen soup market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the challenges faced in the frozen soup market?

  • Which region will lead the growth in the frozen soup market during 2021-2031?

  • What is the projected market valuation of the frozen soup market in 2031?

  • Which are the factors driving the frozen soup market during 2021-2031?

  • Which sales channel will generate maximum revenue in frozen soup market?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain

Ready-to-Eat Wet Soup Market: As per Fact.MR, the global ready-to-eat wet soup market currently holds around 10% share of the overall soup market and it is poised to grow at a strong pace during the forecast period. Factors such growing popularity of ready-to-eat packaged meals, especially among Millennials, and rapid growth of HoReCa sector are driving the sales of ready-to-eat wet soups globally.

Low Fat Soups Market: The global low-fat soup market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period (2021-2031) owing to the rising consumer preference for low-fat foods. Similarly, introduction of low-fat soups with innovative flavors and increasing consumption of snacks in urban areas are expected to boost the low fat soups market through 2032.

Low Fat Vegetable Soups Market: Fact.MR predicts the overall demand for low fat vegetables soup to surge at a healthy pace during the projection period (2021-2031) owing to the growing consumer interest in low-calorie foods, rising trend of veganism, and increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases like obesity and overweight. Since low-fat vegetable soups are healthy and high in protein, people are showing a keen inclination towards consuming these products.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax stock dives more than 20% on debt offering

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the decline in stock for Novavax.

  • Dow drops more than 600 points following Fed rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 16 Large-Cap Stocks with Insider Buying

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 large-cap stocks with insider buying. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Large-Cap Stocks With Insider Buying. Insider buying is a popular way to assess the potential of a company and can be a good indicator to gauge a stock’s performance. When insiders, such […]

  • Elon Musk sells $3.5 billion worth of Tesla stock

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss Elon Musk selling more Tesla shares.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential to Buy Ahead of 2023

    This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.

  • Adobe expected to report Q4 earnings ahead of Thursday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks Adobe shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 58%: 3 Reasons to Sell Right Now

    Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.

  • You Can Now Buy One of Warren Buffett's Favorite Stocks Near Its 52-Week Low

    Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023

    TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be One to Hold Forever

    Dividends seem more popular than ever. Years of low interest rates have left dividend stocks as one of the only places where your money could generate meaningful passive income. While interest rates have risen and savings account yields are creeping higher, high-yield dividend stocks can still be a great way to generate income to pay your living expenses.

  • Amazon, a trending stock in 2022, is down 46% year to date

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps Amazon's volatile year, which made the stock the sixth most trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Is SoFi Technologies Stock a Buy Going Into 2023?

    In this video, I talk about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the recent share purchase by CEO Antony Noto, and SoFi's crypto activities and what they could mean for the company. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Look Like Steals in 2023

    As a result, there are some undervalued stocks out there that, as things stabilize in the economy, could look like steals. A couple of struggling stocks that may look like bargains in a year at their current prices are Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Invisalign maker Align Technology is a healthcare business that still hasn't recovered from the effects of the pandemic.

  • Where Will Costco Stock Be in 5 Years?

    Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shareholders had a good 2022. The business notched some key wins, too, including boosting its membership base and keeping customer traffic climbing even compared to huge growth a year ago. Costco's post-pandemic trends illustrate why Wall Street is so bullish about this business over the long term.

  • 10 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we shall discuss the 10 best EV charging stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the EV Charging sector in 2022, go directly and see 5 Best EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now. In the past decade, electric vehicles (EVs) have gone from a rare, peculiar sight on even […]

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.