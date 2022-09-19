Frozen Vegetables Market to Grow at a Surprising Growth USD 27.02 Billion by 2029, Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, and Projected Future Demand

Data Bridge Market Research

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- " Global Frozen Vegetables Market " from Data Bridge Market Research, This research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. The Frozen vegetable report sheds light on the state of this market, the expectations of the market, the state of the competition, and the steps needed to achieve market dominance. To help businesses and individuals alike find their way in the market, the research provides crucial statistics on the current state of global and regional manufacturers. This Frozen vegetable research is essential for maximizing return on investment (ROI) because it details crucial market aspects like brand awareness, market landscape, potential future issues, industry trends, and customer behavior.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the frozen vegetable market was growing at a value of USD 18.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 27.02 billion and register a CAGR of 5.08% from 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis, and consumer behavior.

Market Synopsis:

Frozen vegetables are items that can be stored and used for an extended period of time. Freezing helps to preserve the essential nutrients in vegetables, such as carotenes, which are required for the body to synthesize vitamin A. Furthermore, various food manufacturers use freezing to preserve food to avoid food waste, meet the needs of an increasing population, and keep food businesses competitive and profitable.

Frozen vegetables storage is a common method of conservation. This inhibits microbial expansion, and increases market shelf-life. The frozen vegetable that has been wrapped in a package and stored at 0°Frequency temperature is safe to eat. As a result, frozen vegetable is frequently transported overseas or internationally. Certain foods and meats are seasonal and only available in a specific area, so the adoption of freezer technology allows for the storage of food throughout the year and supply across the globe.

Recent Development

Suguna Poultry Farm Ltd announced the opening of a cold storage facility in Tiruchi in October 2021. It has a capacity of 25 tonnes of vegetables. This will give you ready-to-eat salads as well as juices.

Russia and China signed a contract in November 2019, under which Russia will begin exporting frozen vegetables products to China. This will assist both countries in developing a mutually beneficial relationship. To meet Russia's and China's veterinary and sanitary requirements, products that can be frozen are exported.

Some of the major players operating in the frozen vegetables market are:

JBS SA (US)

Kraft Foods (U.S)

BRF S.A. (Netherlands)

Astral Foods (India)

Hormel Foods (Hungary)

2 Sisters Food (France)

Waitrose (Columbia)

Wm. Morrison Supermarkets (U.K)

Samworth Brothers (U.S)

General Mills Inc (U.K)

Conagra Brands, Inc (U.S)

Nestlé (US)

Unilever (India)

Kellogg Co (U.S)

McCain Foods Ltd. (U.S)

The Kraft Heinz Company. (U.S)

Associated British Foods plc (U.K)

Ajinomoto Foods (Japan)

LantmännenUnibake (Germany)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Frozen Vegetables Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size)

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Frozen Vegetables Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising preference for experiencing different food commodities

Customers' increasing preferences for frozen commodities, as well as their interest in expanding information and eagerness to experience multiple nutritional values, are the primary key leaning propelling the business of the frozen vegetables market. Some of the vegetables are only available in their respective seasons, freezing them provides access to off season commodities throughout the year.

Wide use of e-commerce portals

Furthermore, rising disposable incomes and increased availability of frozen vegetables are expected to be major driving forces in the global frozen vegetables market. Furthermore, the rapid change in lifestyle, change in food habits, and rapid expansion of a number of large retail chains are propelling the frozen vegetables market forward.

Moreover, as a result of the growing penetration of e-commerce and online delivery services driven by an accelerated lifestyle, eateries and restaurants all over the world are relying on frozen vegetables to meet the demand for exotic dishes. This scenario anticipates global market growth in the coming years.

What to Expect from this Report on Frozen Vegetables Market:

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Frozen Vegetables Market.

You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years.

Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Frozen Vegetables Market.

Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market?

Complete research on the overall development within the Frozen Vegetables Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

Global Frozen Vegetables Market: Segmentation

The frozen vegetables market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Beans

Corn

Peas

Mushroom

Cauliflower

Green Beans

Asparagus

Broccoli

Carrot

Potato

Others

Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

End user

Food Service Industry

Retail Customers

Regional Analysis/Insights

The frozen vegetables market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, distribution channel, and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the frozen vegetables market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America currently accounts for the majority of market share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period. This is primarily due to people's high disposable income combined with a hectic lifestyle, changing eating habits, and a preference for ready-to-eat products in this region's countries.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest in the near future due to changing eating habits, an increasing working-class population, the high influence of western food habits, rising disposable incomes, busy lifestyles, and a thriving modern retail industry.

Table of Content: Global Frozen Vegetables Market

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: Introduction

Section 05: Frozen Vegetables Market landscape

Section 06: Frozen vegetable Market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: Frozen Vegetables Market Segmentation by Type

Section 09: Frozen Vegetables Market segmentation by Distribution Channel

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: Frozen Vegetables Market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: A decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: Frozen Vegetables Market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: Appendix

