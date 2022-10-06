Frozen Vegetables Market Size to Increase by USD 11.38 Bn, Availability of Frozen Vegetables During the Off-Season to Drive - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season is driving the growth of the market. Frozen vegetables are available throughout the year and in all seasons. They have a shelf life of 10-12 months. The demand for frozen vegetables, such as green peas, is high during the off-season. These factors are supporting the growth of the global frozen vegetables market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2022-2026

The "Frozen Vegetables Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to increase by USD 11.38 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Download a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

The frozen vegetables market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Congeladora Horticola S.A. de C.V., General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., Greenyard NV, Hormel Foods Corp., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Waitrose Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Ardo Coordination Center NV - The company offers frozen vegetables such as Classics, Express, and Bio Organic.

B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Green Giant.

Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Birds Eye.

General Mills Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Cascadian Farms and Muir Glen.

Goya Foods Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables such as Peas, Broccoli Florets, and Chopped Spinach.

Story continues

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market has been classified into offline and online. The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets and the growth of organized retail. Consumers prefer purchasing frozen vegetables from these stores so that they can choose from a wide variety of products.

By geography, the market has been classified into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as good infrastructure facilities, economic recovery, and a large end-consumer base with high purchasing power. Germany, the UK, and France are the key countries for the frozen vegetables market in Europe.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen food market share is expected to increase by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Microwavable Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The microwavable foods market share is expected to increase by USD 37.24 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Frozen Vegetables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.09 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Congeladora Horticola S.A. de C.V., General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., Greenyard NV, Hormel Foods Corp., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Waitrose Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ardo Coordination Center NV

10.4 B and G Foods Inc.

10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.6 General Mills Inc.

10.7 Goya Foods Inc.

10.8 J.R. Simplot Co.

10.9 McCain Foods Ltd.

10.10 Newberry International Produce Ltd.

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-vegetables-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-11-38-bn-availability-of-frozen-vegetables-during-the-off-season-to-drive---technavio-301641150.html

SOURCE Technavio