U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,744.52
    -38.76 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,926.94
    -346.93 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,073.31
    -75.33 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.51
    -10.18 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    +0.41 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9791
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8260
    +0.0670 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1160
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0870
    +0.0190 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,951.72
    -197.80 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.11
    -7.01 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Frozen Vegetables Market Size to Increase by USD 11.38 Bn, Availability of Frozen Vegetables During the Off-Season to Drive - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season is driving the growth of the market. Frozen vegetables are available throughout the year and in all seasons. They have a shelf life of 10-12 months. The demand for frozen vegetables, such as green peas, is high during the off-season. These factors are supporting the growth of the global frozen vegetables market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2022-2026

The "Frozen Vegetables Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to increase by USD 11.38 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Download a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Company Profiles

The frozen vegetables market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Congeladora Horticola S.A. de C.V., General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., Greenyard NV, Hormel Foods Corp., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Waitrose Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Ardo Coordination Center NV - The company offers frozen vegetables such as Classics, Express, and Bio Organic.

  • B and G Foods Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Green Giant.

  • Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Birds Eye.

  • General Mills Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables under the brand Cascadian Farms and Muir Glen.

  • Goya Foods Inc. - The company offers frozen vegetables such as Peas, Broccoli Florets, and Chopped Spinach.

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which is a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their market performance score and industry position score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

  • By distribution channel, the market has been classified into offline and online. The offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets and the growth of organized retail. Consumers prefer purchasing frozen vegetables from these stores so that they can choose from a wide variety of products.

  • By geography, the market has been classified into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Europe will have the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as good infrastructure facilities, economic recovery, and a large end-consumer base with high purchasing power. Germany, the UK, and France are the key countries for the frozen vegetables market in Europe.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Related Reports

Frozen Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The frozen food market share is expected to increase by USD 105.72 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Microwavable Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The microwavable foods market share is expected to increase by USD 37.24 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Frozen Vegetables Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.09

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Congeladora Horticola S.A. de C.V., General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., Greenyard NV, Hormel Foods Corp., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Waitrose Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ardo Coordination Center NV

  • 10.4 B and G Foods Inc.

  • 10.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 10.6 General Mills Inc. 

  • 10.7 Goya Foods Inc.

  • 10.8 J.R. Simplot Co.

  • 10.9 McCain Foods Ltd.

  • 10.10 Newberry International Produce Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

  • 10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2022-2026
Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frozen-vegetables-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-11-38-bn-availability-of-frozen-vegetables-during-the-off-season-to-drive---technavio-301641150.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Biggest Winners From Micron's $100 Billion Investment In New York

    The chip industry is in the early stages of a cyclical downturn right now, and Micron itself announced a big hit to its revenue and profits is upcoming. New York state, where Micron plans on spending up to $100 billion over the next two decades on a new megafab. It's huge news for Micron, New York, and the whole semiconductor industry, which is still grappling with fallout from the pandemic and a shaky supply chain that is highly reliant on overseas fabs.

  • Warren Buffett Is Getting a Helping Hand From a Surprising Source

    Warren Buffett has been making a bold bet on oil prices over the past year. While oil prices have cooled off on fears that we're about to enter a global recession, that slump has reversed recently thanks to OPEC.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup Headlined by Shell & Enbridge's Renewables Push

    Apart from Shell (SHEL) and Enbridge (ENB), TechnipFMC (FTI), Transocean (RIG) and VAALCO Energy (EGY) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2022

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Top REITs for October 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • Crispin Odey Scored a Whopping 193% Return This Year; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Hedge Fund Tycoon Likes

    Most people might not want to glance too often at their stock portfolio in 2022, but not everyone has had a rough year. Making good use of the UK market unrest, Crispin Odey's hedge fund has had a great one. In fact, with returns of a hefty 193% year-to-date, it has been a record year for the fund. How did the hedge fund tycoon do it? To a large extent, by going short against UK bonds and the British pound, a wise moving considering the pound plummeted even further in September after new Prime M

  • Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- When the US government blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co. as a national security threat, it cut the Chinese company off from buying American semiconductors and other critical technologies. Now Huawei may have a path around those restrictions. Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarTrump Says US Agency Packed Top

  • Twitter Trial Against Musk Is Halted to Allow Deal to Close

    (Bloomberg) -- A Delaware judge halted a court case against Elon Musk over his $44 billion purchase of Twitter Inc., giving the parties more time to complete the deal.Most Read from BloombergNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueStocks Slide With Anxiety Running High Bef

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Ripple slams SEC’s opposition to brief motions in XRP lawsuit

    Ripple Labs has spoken against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s opposition to motions from two firms that had requested to file amicus briefs in support of Ripple, in the lawsuit that the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple. See related article: SEC opposes motions from two firms seeking to back Ripple in XRP lawsuit […]

  • OPEC+ Output Cut Sends A Clear Message To The Market

    OPEC’s decision to lower output quota hay have a serious impact on crude supply this fall, providing further upward support for crude prices this winter

  • Explainer-Why are U.S. fuel prices rising again? Will they keep going up?

    U.S. gasoline prices have been rising again, and many worry that costs at the pump will go up further after OPEC and its allies said Wednesday the group known as OPEC+ would cut its production target. U.S. gasoline prices skyrocketed early this year due to high demand and tight global refining supplies, but they began to fall after peaking in June. Now, the national average is up 20 cents from its mid-September lows of $3.67 a gallon, largely driven by gains in the Midwest and West Coast, according to the American Automobile Association.

  • Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues

    Toyota Motor Corp said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months. Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4Xs globally in June after discovering that there was a risk the car's wheels could come loose. Subaru Corp, a fifth owned by Toyota, also had to recall units of the related Solterra model that it jointly developed with Toyota.